These "good looking and comfortable straight out of the box" Helly Hansen hiking shoes received a near-perfect score in our review, get yours now for just over $100!

Are you in the market for some tough new hiking shoes to help you trek for the rest of summer and beyond? Then take a look at this dependable pair from Helly Hansen, which received a rare 4.5-star rating in our review, and has now been reduced by 25%.

The men's Switchback Trail hiking shoes are a comfy and protective pair fit for use well beyond the summer, and they're now available for just $105 on the Helly Hansen website.

Their comfortable uppers are made from a sturdy combination of suede leather and polyester, and protected from the elements by Helly Hansen's own HellyTech waterproof membranes. Once inside the shoes, your feet are greeted by bouncy EVA midsoles, designed to cushion them and minimize aching on the trails.

Outdoors expert Pat Kinsella put his pair to the test on the jagged peaks of Wales' Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons National Park), and was very impressed by their performance, describing the Switchback Trail shoes as "good looking and comfortable straight out of the box."

Pat was particularly keen on the HellyGrip outsoles, which feature multiple grippy lugs and "provided really good grip on the rocks and boulders," and instilled "confidence during technical descents."

Men's Helly Hansen Switchback Trail hiking shoes: $140 $105 at Helly Hansen

Save $35 These sturdy Helly Hansen hiking shoes provide great comfort straight out of the box. Their waterproof HellyTech membranes protect against harsh weather without sacrificing breathability, while grippy outsoles keep you upright on the trails.

If you're not in the US, you can look below for today's best Helly Hansen Switchback Trail hiking shoes deals where you are.