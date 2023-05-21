This tiny running gadget is a game-changer after dark, and it's only $15

I'm lucky enough to be able to test lots of exciting running tech, including many of the best GPS watches, but the fanciest gadgets aren't always the best investment. For me, a tiny clip-on light has been my best buy so far this year, and it's a game-changer for safety,

When you're planning to head out running at night, packing a fully charged headlamp is a no-brainer. If you forget, you'll stumble over a curb or be flattened by a cyclist, and your workout will be over before it's begun. But what about the shoulder seasons when you might start your run in bright daylight but finish in twilight, when visibility has dropped noticeably – or in cloudy weather when the sun seems to set an hour early?

Or what if you wind up running through a tunnel? One of my favorite routes passes through a mile-long converted railway tunnel, which is dry in rain, cool in summer, and a joy to use all year round. Unfortunately, it's also very gloomy, and the lights have recently been turned down even further for the benefit of the local bat and glow worm populations. Considering it's a shared-use pedestrian and cycleway, it's a recipe for disaster.

That's where the Million Mile Light comes in. It's a tiny, lightweight clip-on light that's powered by movement, so never needs charging. Just pop it onto your running backpack and forget about it. Best of all, it's available on Amazon for only $15.

The light comes in red and white, and contains four bright LEDs that flash surprisingly brightly when it's gently shaken. You don't have to be bouncing around for it to work; just the gentle movement of ordinary walking is enough to power it.

You'll need to take it off before you throw your running pack in the wash, but it's water-resistant and will be absolutely fine when you're caught in the rain. It even comes with a five-year warranty (though I'm hoping mine will last a lot longer than that).

If you're looking for a gift for a runner, or just want to make sure you're a little bit safer out there, I'd highly recommend it. Happy running!