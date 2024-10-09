This compact camping lantern from Black Diamond doubles as a backpacking flashlight and it's only $18 for Prime Day
It's Amazon Prime Day and REI is getting in on the action with a ton of great discounts on all the best camping gear. Right now, you can pick up the highly-rated Black Diamond Zip Lantern for just $18.72 at REI. That's a generous saving 46% off the list price for this nifty camping lantern, which also doubles as a flashlight.
This compact camping gadget boasts 5 LEDs with 150 lumens to cast ambient light in lantern mode when you want to light up the table for mealtimes and playing cards. When it's time to go to bed, 1 LED with 90 lumens provides a bright, precise beam in flashlight mode so you can find your tent.
The whole package weighs just 3.5 ounces so it's great for both car camping and backpacking, and it's all operated by a single switch for ease of use. This deal applies to both the Powell Blue and Octane colorways.
