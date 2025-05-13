Suunto launches new GPS watch built just for runners – here's what we're most excited about

The running-focused Suunto Run is out now in a lightweight and reasonably priced package

If you're a runner looking for a high-performing watch from a premium brand but not interested in extras like dive-specific functions or archery mode, Suunto has some good news for you. The Finnish watch brand has just launched a new training watch tailored specifically towards runners.

The new Suunto Run watch boasts a bright AMOLED display, and the brand says it's intended to support runners on every step of their journey, from solo morning jogs to the finish line on race day.

In a pre-launch presentation last week, Suunto's Head of Product Portfolio, Markus Kemetter, said the watch was designed in response to increased interest in running, citing figures from Strava that reveal a 59% increase in running clubs in 2024, with race participation growing globally.

At first glance, the Suunto Run eliminates some features that have become common in more general sports watches – think proper maps and hundreds of sports modes – and emphasizes those which are intended for runners, like music, Strava integration, and runner-centric training tools.

"You can really get super extensive tools to see how you are evolving as an athlete," says Kemetter, who adds that the user interface – something we found a little complicated in the Suunto Race S – has been tweaked to be more user-friendly and intuitive.

"Everybody loves easy-to-use watches," says Kemetter.

We're looking forward to getting the Run out on the trails this summer and giving you our full report, but in the meantime, here's what we're most excited about:

Size and weight

Unless your runs last for weeks and entail carrying your overnight gear, you probably want a running watch that's light and slim, so it doesn't detract from your run or make it difficult to pull up the sleeve of your running jacket

With a 46mm screen, it's not the tiniest watch on the market by any means, but at a mere 36g, it barely weighs more than the featherlight Coros Pace 3 and at 0.45in (11.5mm) thick and with a nylon strap, it's designed to sit neatly on your wrist, out of the way until you want to look at it.

It's designed to sit neatly on your wrist, out of the way until you want to look at it. (Image credit: Suunto)

Rather than go all in on every sport you could possibly imagine, the Suunto Run is mostly focused on helping you train for running, using metrics like your Training Stress Score in combination with chronic and acute load to provide recovery suggestions and help you with injury-free training.

With just 34 sports modes, there are all the different running modes you might need, including trail, track (where you can adjust the track length), and marathon mode, which estimates your finish time to help you pace yourself.

Then there are features such as "ghost runner," where a virtual pacer runs just ahead of you, and if you're out in rural areas, it has breadcrumb navigation, a back-to-start feature, and the brand assures us the GPS is pristine.

For cross training, you'll still find more sports modes than you'll ever need including cycling and swimming (its waterproof rating is 5ATM).

You'll be relieved to hear the Run has a nice, long battery life (Image credit: Suunto)

Battery life

No one wants to charge their watch every day, but if, like us, you enjoy hitting the trails for hours at a time, you'll be relieved to hear the Run has a nice, long battery life. With 20 hours in GPS mode, this watch will suffice for most ultra runners, and if you're just using it for an hour or two a few days a week, you can expect up to 12 days out of it before you have to juice it up.

This could be a better option than the Coros Pace 3 (Image credit: Suunto)

Price tag

Finally, we like the price of this watch. With a scaled-back approach, we'd expect the price tag to be a little lighter than something like the Garmin Enduro 2, and while this might not technically qualify for our list of the best budget GPS watches, it's definitely wallet-friendly at $249 / £199.

That's just a little more expensive than the Coros Pace 3, and with an AMOLED screen, we think it's potentially a better option for those seeking a solid training watch without too many frills.

The Suunto Run watch is available now in the US from Suunto for $249 in Lime, Frost Gray, All Black, Coral Orange. It will be available for £199 in the UK starting June 3.