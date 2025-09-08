All three hikers found dead after waterfall accident in Canada’s East Kootenays

Authorities in British Columbia, Canada, say they have now found the bodies of all three hikers who fell from the Meachen Creek Falls in the East Kootenays.

After a week of intensive searching, rescuers from Kimberley RCMP uncovered the third body, of a 35-year-old man, who had already been presumed dead.

Authorities were originally alerted to the incident on September 1, when they received an SOS signal from a GPS device. A swift search and rescue mission promptly followed, and rescuers soon discovered the body of a 68-year-old woman halfway down the falls.

Days later, with the help of drones, police dogs, and two Big Horn helicopters, they found the body of a 35-year-old female hiker and then confirmed that all three had likely perished.

Local police confirmed the final discovery and thanked rescuers for their efforts in a statement.

It reads: “Their efforts and skill have been appreciated by visiting members of the deceased family."

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

