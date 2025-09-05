A sports watch to rival Garmin? Amazfit's new T-Rex 3 Pro seeks to please with plenty of high-tech features and improved GPS

Could your next smartwatch be an Amazfit? The Chinese watch brand has unveiled its latest high-tech wearable, and it's got loads of new features to get excited about.

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro watch is the latest in Amazfit's T-Rex range of watches designed for sports enthusiasts who want to track their performance in immense detail. It comes with plenty of health trackers, advanced mapping, and an impressive battery life, and will set you back a lot less than a top-of-the-range Garmin.

The T-Rex 3 Pro comes in two sizes, 48mm and 44mm. The former features a 1.5in AMOLED display while the latter has a 1.32in display. Both are protected by sturdy sapphire glass and tough titanium bezels.

Price

At $399.99 (£399.90), the Amazfit T-Rex Pro is comparable to upper mid-range sports watches like the Garmin Forerunner 965 and older models like the Fenix 7.

It will set you back a lot less than the latest top-end Garmin models, but costs noticeably more than the previous T-Rex 3, which comes in at $279.99 (£279).

Sports and fitness features

The T-Rex 3 Pro was designed with athletes, particularly runners, in mind, and features more than 180 different sports modes to help you train. The sports included range from trail running to watersports, and there are even specialist HYDROX modes.

While you work out, the T-Rex 3 Pro tracks your well-being with an extensive array of health monitors that keep tabs on everything from your heart rate to breathing. Afterwards, the watch monitors your recovery and updates its Bioscore Energy fatigue indicator, which is meant to inform when you can hit the trails next.

GPS and mapping

The T-Rex 3 Pro features tens of thousands of detailed topographic maps, which you can access for free and check on while you work out. You can also pinpoint key locations and generate new routes in a few simple steps.

Once you're on the trails, it uses a circular polarization antenna to receive accurate GPS signals and track your position with precision.

Battery life

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the T-Rex 3 Pro is its extensive battery life. This brand-new watch can last for up to three weeks on a single charge, depending on what you're using it for.

With GPS and always-on display modes on, your battery will deplete a lot faster, but it can still survive for a while. The 48mm watch lasts for up to 19 hours, while the smaller 44m watch boasts 13 hours of battery life.