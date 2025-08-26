Quick! We loved these reliably waterproof Keen hiking boots, and they're now 25% off in REI's big Labor Day sale, which ends in less than a week!

Head out in all weather with these Keen hiking boots

Look out, hikers! The big REI Labor Day sale is here and has slashed the prices of REI's outdoor gear. Along with great deals on essentials like backpacks and rain jackets, you can find huge savings on an impressive selection of hiking shoes and boots.

Following a brief scroll through the sale, we found one of our favorite pairs of year-round hiking boots for 25% off! The Keen Targhee IV boots are a rugged and dependable pair that won a spot on our guide to the best hiking boots as our favorite pair for wide feet, and they're now available in men's and women's sizes for just $134.99.

These tough hiking boots feature resilient nubuck leather and 100% recycled mesh uppers, which are well-suited to the wilderness and protected from rainfall by Keen.Dry waterproof membranes.

Advnture Editor Rosee Woodland put her pair to the test in the puddles, streams, and bogs of England's Lake District National Park, and remained dry throughout.

"On a recent descent from Gowbarrow Fell in the Lake District I got slightly confused as to where the trail was and ended up ankle deep in a bog several times," reads Rosee's four-star review for Advnture.

"Given that the gloop was a hair's breadth away from coming over the top of my boot, which is a good inch above where the tongue gusset separates, I was fully expecting to feel some leakage where the tongue met the front of my ankle, but there was nothing."

Men's Keen Targhee IV hiking boots: $180 $134.99 at REI

Save $45 These tough Keen hiking boots are great for hiking in varied weather conditions. Their nubuck leather and recycled mesh uppers combine with waterproof Keen.Dry membranes to protect you from the elements as you hike.

Women's Keen Targhee IV hiking boots: $180 $134.99 at REI

Save $45 These comfortable Keen hiking boots are well-suited to hikers with wide feet due to their generous toe boxes. Their Keen.Rugged outsoles feature grippy multi-directional lugs to stop you from slipping in the wilderness.

Not in the US? Look below for today's best Keen Targhee IV deals where you are.