Quick! One of our favorite pairs of hiking boots is now 55% off in women's sizes - find out why our expert described these Keen boots as "excellent for fast-paced single and multi-day adventures"

Hit the trails at pace with these Keen hiking boots

Don't wait around! Backcountry's semi-annual sale is here, and we've found one of our favorite pairs of hiking boots for just 45% of their normal price.

The Keen NXIS Evo boots are a lightweight, waterproof pair, perfect for light hiking, and they're now available for $85.48 in women's sizes at Backcountry.

These stylish boots combine synthetic PU uppers with dependable Keen.Dry membranes to keep your feet dry without overheating as you hike. They're not suitable for technical treks, but won a place on our guide to the best hiking boots as our favorite pair for easy hiking, due to their cushioning EVA foam midsoles and supportive fit.

In his review for Advnture, hiking expert Pat Kinsella said: "The lightweight NXIS EVOs perform best as a fair-weather option on fairly well-established trails and sub-alpine tracks.

"They’re excellent for fast-paced single and multi-day adventures in such terrain, supplying superlative heel support and enough ankle protection to keep you stable while wearing a pack."

This awesome deal is only available in women's sizes. If you want a men's pair, the NXIS Evo boots are available for their list price of $189.95 in men's sizes at Backcountry.

