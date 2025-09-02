Elderly hiker dies after being trampled by cows in the Austrian Alps

An 85-year-old hiker has died after being trampled by cows in the Austrian Alps.

The unnamed man and his wife were charged at by an aggressive herd on Sunday, August 31, while they walked their dog in the Ramsau am Dachstein area of Austria's Styria province.

Local police spokesman Markus Lamb told AFP: "A retired couple from Vienna and their dog were walking just below the so-called Austria hut when a herd of nine cows, including three calves, charged and severely injured them."

Nearby hikers and refuge workers witnessed the attack, alerted emergency services, and administered first aid to the couple, who were taken to a hospital in Salzburg. The man died of his injuries before he could undergo surgery.

Most cows can reach speeds up to 25 miles per hour (40.2kmph) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cow safety

Depending on where you're trekking, cows might not be high on your list of worries, but they might be a little more dangerous than you expect.

Believe it or not, cows are the deadliest animals in the UK, killing upwards of 70 people in the past 15 years. They're equally dangerous across the Atlantic, accounting for roughly 22 deaths each year in the US.

Cows are generally peaceful animals, but there are a few things to keep in mind when passing by them, so prepare in advance with some of our top safety tips

Reroute when necessary - Look around before you enter a cow field and take a different route if you see calves or a bull. Like most animals, cows are extremely protective of their young, and bulls, identified by their humped shoulders and muscular necks, are notoriously ill-tempered. Cows are also known to take a keen interest in pregnant women, so they're best avoided altogether if you're expecting.

- Look around before you enter a cow field and take a different route if you see calves or a bull. Like most animals, cows are extremely protective of their young, and bulls, identified by their humped shoulders and muscular necks, are notoriously ill-tempered. Cows are also known to take a keen interest in pregnant women, so they're best avoided altogether if you're expecting. Alert the cows to your presence - Cows can become aggressive if surprised, so make plenty of noise when they're in your way.

- Cows can become aggressive if surprised, so make plenty of noise when they're in your way. Walk quickly and avoid eye contact - Avoid antagonizing cows by passing them at speed and allowing them plenty of room.

- Avoid antagonizing cows by passing them at speed and allowing them plenty of room. Keep dogs on a short lead - Excitable furry friends can wind up cattle, so keep yours on a short lead and keep it from barking if possible.

- Excitable furry friends can wind up cattle, so keep yours on a short lead and keep it from barking if possible. Don't panic - Keep calm if cows move towards you. Continue walking at a steady pace towards your exit and give them a gentle shove if they come within touching distance.

- Keep calm if cows move towards you. Continue walking at a steady pace towards your exit and give them a gentle shove if they come within touching distance. Don't run - If cows become aggressive, running will only spur them on. Instead, make yourself as big as possible, wave your arms, and yell the expletive of your choice to avoid getting trampled.

For a detailed safety breakdown, check out our expert guide to cattle safety.