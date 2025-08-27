Colorado wildfire now one of largest in state history, but officials say rainfall – and increased flash flood risk – is on the way

The Lee Fire is now 90% contained, while monsoon season may present new problems

A wildfire that's been burning in northwest Colorado since the beginning of August is now the fourth-largest in the state's history, capping off a historic fire season.

The Lee Fire, burning near Meeker and Rifle, grew several acres on Monday night and has now surpassed the 2002 Hayman Fire, which resulted in six deaths and stood as Colorado's biggest wildfire for nearly 20 years. In the most recent update on InciWeb, the fire is reported to be at 138,758 acres, only slightly smaller than the 2020 Pine Gulch Fire, which burned for nearly two months.

However, that update also shows the fire as 90 percent contained, and in a Tuesday briefing, FDNY Incident Management Operations Section Mike Izzo says favorable weather conditions brought by monsoon season mean crews are making "strong progress."

"With increased moisture in the area, fire activity has remained low. Operations have shifted to implementing the Lee Fire suppression Repair Plan."

That plan involves monitoring and securing the perimeter of the fire, says Izzo, who adds that the fire has stopped growing, and there is only one small section along the southern perimeter where it remains uncontained.

The weather forecast for the area calls for rain throughout this week, which will help firefighters in their efforts but also increases the possibility of dangerous flash flooding. Mudslides have been reported in Rio Blanco County.

The Lee Fire was discovered on August 2 and ignited as a result of lightning strikes on BLM land in the Piceance Creek area. Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency, which has been approved by the Trump administration.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This summer has brought the worst fire season for Colorado since 2020, when the Cameron Fire destroyed hundreds of properties.

In Canada, Nova Scotia has banned all hiking and camping in wooded areas to reduce the risk of wildfire, while in Europe, we've seen disruption from Italy's Mount Vesuvius to Scotland's Arthur's Seat.

If you're planning on recreating in a wildfire-prone area, read our articles on wildfire safety and hiking in wildfire smoke before setting off.