Body of missing Minnesota hiker recovered almost a month after vanishing in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains
Search and rescue officials retrieved the body of Grant Gardner after a professional climbing crew spotted his backpack on a ledge
Search and rescue officials in Wyoming have recovered the body of a missing hiker who disappeared in the Bighorn Mountains at the end of July, almost a week after ending their initial search efforts.
The body of Grant Gardner was discovered after a professional climbing team from North Carolina noticed a backpack underneath a nearby ledge in the Cloud Peak wilderness area on August 26.
Search and rescue personnel travelled to the scene and found Gardner's body near the site on arrival.
A statement from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reads: "Grant Gardner’s remains were located near the backpack. Gardner was wearing clothing that very closely matched the terrain he was climbing in."
"A difficult/dangerous recovery was conducted, and Grant Gardner is being brought home to his family."
A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)
A photo posted by on
Gardner was last seen at the end of July, before embarking on a three-day hike in the Big Horn National Forest. Alarm bells were raised on August 1, when he failed to return from his trek in the Misty Moon Lake area, where he planned to scale the 13,171ft (4,015m) Cloud Peak.
He was last heard from on July 29, when he contacted his wife to confirm that he had summited the mountain. After 20 days, rescuers ceased their search efforts, which included the use of helicopters, planes, ground teams, and dogs.
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
"In consultation with family members, I have made the heartbreaking and difficult decision to suspend active search and rescue operations for Mr. Gardner," Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement on August 21.
The search was hampered by strong winds, lightning, thunder, and tricky underfoot terrain in the mountains.
- The best first aid kits: be prepared for accidents and emergencies
- The best hiking backpacks: from the lightest daypacks to sturdy alpine haulers
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a staff writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s free time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, open water swimming or playing cricket.