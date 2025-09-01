Body of missing Minnesota hiker recovered almost a month after vanishing in Wyoming's Bighorn Mountains

Search and rescue officials in Wyoming have recovered the body of a missing hiker who disappeared in the Bighorn Mountains at the end of July, almost a week after ending their initial search efforts.

The body of Grant Gardner was discovered after a professional climbing team from North Carolina noticed a backpack underneath a nearby ledge in the Cloud Peak wilderness area on August 26.

Search and rescue personnel travelled to the scene and found Gardner's body near the site on arrival.

A statement from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office reads: "Grant Gardner’s remains were located near the backpack. Gardner was wearing clothing that very closely matched the terrain he was climbing in."

"A difficult/dangerous recovery was conducted, and Grant Gardner is being brought home to his family."

A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews) A photo posted by on

Gardner was last seen at the end of July, before embarking on a three-day hike in the Big Horn National Forest. Alarm bells were raised on August 1, when he failed to return from his trek in the Misty Moon Lake area, where he planned to scale the 13,171ft (4,015m) Cloud Peak.

He was last heard from on July 29, when he contacted his wife to confirm that he had summited the mountain. After 20 days, rescuers ceased their search efforts, which included the use of helicopters, planes, ground teams, and dogs.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"In consultation with family members, I have made the heartbreaking and difficult decision to suspend active search and rescue operations for Mr. Gardner," Big Horn County Sheriff Ken Blackburn said in a statement on August 21.

The search was hampered by strong winds, lightning, thunder, and tricky underfoot terrain in the mountains.