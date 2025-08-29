The future of mountain rescue? How AI found the body of a hiker missing in the Italian Alps for ten months

Could AI-enabled drones be the life-saving rescue apparatus of the future?

Italy's National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS) isn't shying away from the controversial tech. The mountain rescue service turned to the devices at the beginning of the year in a bid to locate more missing trekkers, and has recently revealed how the technology helped them uncover the body of an Italian hiker, who had been missing in the Alps for over ten months.

The location and recovery

Nicola Ivaldo, 64, disappeared in September 2024 on Monviso, a 12,602ft (3,841m) peak in the Cottian Alps, on the border between France and Italy.

Using data from his cell phone, rescuers were able to narrow down his location to the mountain's north face, a steep and uneven area far too dangerous to explore on foot.

After months of searching, CNSAS deployed drones, equipped with high-definition cameras, to take more than 2,600 images of the area.

Treacherous conditions at the foot of Monviso, in the Italian Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

AI software then analyzed the imagery and identified a few distinct red pixels, which rescuers later discovered were Ivaldo's helmet. After a few days of bad weather that prevented any earlier attempt, a helicopter successfully recovered the man's body.

Mountain rescue drones

Mountain rescuers often use drones in search and rescue operations to locate and identify missing hikers and climbers.

They've also been used to deliver essential supplies to mountaineers. Last March, drones successfully carried 33lb (15kg) payloads from Everest's Base Camp to Camp 1, in a trial of technology which officials hope could become commonplace.

The use of AI technology is less common, but its success in this instance could pave the way for greater application in rescue scenarios, although opponents argue its potentially harmful environmental impact should also be considered.