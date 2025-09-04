Stay in touch for longer and get help in emergencies with Garmin's new super smart GPS devices

New GPS devices are designed to keep you in constant contact with society

Hikers and climbers have two new options to help them head into the wilderness with confidence, as Garmin has released a duo of super smart handheld GPS devices.

The new GPSMAP H1 and GPSMAP H1i Plus utilize Garmin's GPS technology to track your whereabouts and keep you in touch with the outside world when you lose signal.

Both devices feature 3.5-inch color touchscreen displays and physical buttons, which you can use to access preloaded topographic maps and satellite imagery and track your progress as you hike.

They both boast up to 145 hours of battery life in GPS mode and come with an array of high-tech safety features to keep you safe in the wilderness. Livetrack sharing, for example, allows you to share your location with loved ones back at home, while a live weather feature provides up-to-date information and warnings about local weather conditions.

If you're in danger, you can trigger an SOS alert. This signal will be received by Garmin's 24/7 international coordination center, which will pass your information on to local search and rescue agencies.

Garmin GPSMAP H1 and H1i Plus | Premium Handheld GPS - YouTube Watch On

The H1i Plus is the premium device and comes with a few more bells and whistles to streamline your outdoor experience.

With an active InReach subscription, you can share photos, voice messages, and texts regardless of your position in the wilderness. There are built-in front and back cameras so you can snap a selfie or a landscape shot, and your device will also respond to voice commands.

"When your journey takes you off the grid, the new GPSMAP H1i Plus lets you connect with loved ones through a photo, a text message or a voice memo where mobile phones do not work," says Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales & Marketing, Susan Lyman.

"Now, you can share your adventures in real-time, sending photos when you’re at the mountain summit or communicate with friends and family from the trail."

Although they're impressive, these extra features will cost a pretty penny. The GPSMAP H1i Plus will set you back $999.99 (£849.99) while the standard H1 is priced at $699.99 (£549.99).

The Garmin GPSMAP H1i Plus (Image credit: Garmin)

These devices are the latest in Garmin's range of handheld GPS devices. We've tested and been very impressed with previous models, including the InReach Mini 2, which received a rare five-star rating in our review.