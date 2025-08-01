A rare gem! Fjällräven deals come around once in a blue moon, and we think $55 off this lightweight windproof jacket is an absolute bargain

Shield yourself from the wind with this Fjallraven jacket

Fjällräven is one of the world's best-known outdoor brands. The Swedish company, which began its life in the 1960s, is loved by outdoor enthusiasts from across the globe for its stellar range of dependable garments. However, its great reputation often comes with a hefty price tag, and Fjällräven gear is known for being expensive.

As expert Alex Foxfield explains: "The primary reasons Fjällräven is so expensive are that its products are of exceptional quality, featuring highly durable and ethically sourced materials; they have a commitment to sustainable practices."

Because of this, decent Fjällräven deals aren't exactly common, so we were pleasantly surprised to find the lightweight and insulating High Coast jacket reduced to just $129.46 at Backcountry.

This snug hiking jacket is designed to offer some much-needed warmth and comfort when you're trekking in biting winds and along exposed ridgelines.

It's made from an airy combination of recycled nylon and organic cotton and won't weigh you down as you navigate the trails. This minimal design is great for on-the-go adventures in varied weather, as it can be folded up and stuffed into a backpack without adding any unnecessary heft.

Several zippered pockets also come in handy on the trails, providing plenty of room to store snacks and other essentials as you hike.

Fjällräven men's High Coast Wind Jacket: $184.95 $129.46 at Backcountry

Save $55 This lightweight Fjällräven jacket is a comfortable and insulating option for exposed ridges and other windy environments. It's also got plenty of room for all your belongings with several handy pockets.

If you're not in the US, you can find today's best Fjallraven deals for your location below.