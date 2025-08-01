Our expert rated these five-star women's Helly Hansen hiking boots, and they're now 40% off - hurry, and you can snag "one of the most comfortable hiking boots around" for under $100

Are you looking for a comfortable pair of trail-ready hiking boots to see you through the year? Then take a look at this awesome deal on one of our favorite models, now 40% off!

Helly Hansen's women's Switchback Trail HT hiking boots combine supreme comfort with a lightweight and protective exterior, fit for all seasons. They received a rare five-star rating in our review and are now available for just $96 at Helly Hansen.

Theseboots feature a sturdy combination of waterproofed suede, LWG leather, and 100% recycled polyester, providing great breathability for sweaty days on the trails and reliable weather protection when the heavens open.

Inside, your feet are supported by a bouncy EVA foam midsole, which impressed hiking expert Julia Clarke, who described the Switchback HTs as "one of the most comfortable hiking boots around," in her review for Advnture.

"These boots require no breaking in, and the cushioned midsoles mean you can walk for miles in them on day one without sore feet or rubbing," she added.

Along with providing comfort, these Helly Hansen hiking boots are designed to keep you upright with aggressive HellyGrip rubber outsoles, which dig into uneven terrain to stop you from slipping in the wilderness.

Helly Hansen women's Switchback Trail Helly Tech hiking boots: $160 $96 at Helly Hansen

