Bodies of 2 hikers, father and daughter, recovered near summit of Mount Katahdin

The search for two hikers missing in Maine has ended in tragedy, as search and rescue teams confirmed both bodies have been recovered.

According to officials at Baxter State Park, the search for Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter Esther, 28, both of New York, was launched on Monday after their car was discovered in a day-use parking lot for Mount Katahdin.

The pair had set off from Abol Campground on Sunday to attempt to reach the summit of Maine's highest peak and were last seen at approximately 10:15am that morning. The mountain forecast for Sunday and Monday called for temperatures around freezing, rain, sleet, and winds up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

A large-scale search involving over 30 game wardens, a K9 team, and multiple helicopters was initiated, and Tim Keiderling's body was discovered near the summit at approximately 2:45pm on Tuesday, June 3.

Searches for Esther continued, with sections of the Appalachian Trail closed to hikers yesterday to aid efforts, but at approximately 1pm on June 4, her body was discovered in a boulder area between the Cathedral and Saddle Trails off the Tablelands, approximately 1000ft feet from where her father was found.

"We understand that many of our social media followers share in our profound sadness for the family and friends of Tim and Esther Keiderling. We appreciate your support for their loved ones and the members of the search teams during this incredibly difficult time," write Baxter State Park Officials in a statement.

Though officials haven't provided further details on the circumstances surrounding the Keiderlings' disappearance, the company they worked for, Rifton Equipment, says they have been told the hikers "succumbed to exposure."

A Facebook post from Rifton, which specializes in adaptive equipment, says Tim had worked as a sales and customer service representative for the New York-based company since 2020, and Esther joined him in 2023, helping to provide hundreds of in-service and product trainings to customers all over the United States.

"Anyone who attended one of these sessions can’t help but remember Tim’s lively presence and the joy and fulfillment both he and Esther found in helping all of you serve the children and adults in your care."

Mount Katahdin is the northern terminus of the Appalachian Trail and stands at 5,270ft above sea level. The final 15 miles of the famous trail lie within Baxter State Park.