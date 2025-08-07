Minnesota hiker vanishes in Wyoming’s Bighorn mountains after texting wife to say summit was “more taxing than he expected”

The hiker had set off on a three-day solo backpacking trip but failed to return as planned

A Minnesota hiker is missing in Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains after failing to return from a three-day backpacking trip.

The Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office says it was contacted about an overdue hiker on Friday, August 1, after Grant Gardner failed to return from his trek in the Misty Moon Lake Area, where he planned to summit Cloud Peak at 13,171ft (4,015m).

“Gardner made contact with his wife on the evening of July 29, 2025 letting her know he’d made it to the summit. Since that time there has not been any contact with Gardner.”

Gardner’s vehicle was found abandoned at the parking lot of the West Ten Sleep trailhead in the Cloud Peak Wilderness area, and a note left in the logbook indicated he had entered the wilderness area in accordance with his trip plan.

Gardner’s phone records show he summited Cloud Peak at around 7pm.

“A text sent to his wife at the summit indicated the climb was more taxing than he expected and he was tired,” states the Sheriff’s Office report.

Cloud Peak is the highest peak in the Bighorn Mountains and the typical route requires a 22-mile round trip hike. No details have been given regarding Gardner’s equipment or experience, but his brother told CBS News that he is “an avid outdoorsman.”

A multi-agency search involving dogs, helicopters, drones and foot crews has been hampered by high winds, lightning, and thunder in addition to the high altitude and difficult terrain.

“It should be noted conditions are extreme and very challenging, at least two rescuers have suffered medical conditions, and have had to receive medical care.”

The Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who may have had contact with Gardner to call 307-568-2324.