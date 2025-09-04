Mountain rescuers say all 3 hikers who fell from Canadian waterfall are presumed dead, after finding second body

Rescuers from Kimberley RCMP in British Columbia have discovered a second body after three hikers fell from the Meachen Creek Falls in the East Kootenays.

Authorities caught wind of the incident on September 1, when they received an SOS signal from a GPS device. A swift search and rescue mission promptly followed, and rescuers soon discovered the body of a 68-year-old woman halfway down the falls.

Their rescue efforts continued over the next few days and included the use of a drone, police dogs, and two Big Horn helicopters.

On September 3, officials confirmed that they had located a deceased 35-year-old female hiker and began work to retrieve her body. A male hiker, also 35, remains missing.

"The second hiker of three has been located deceased after the group apparently fell while hiking Meachen Creek Falls," confirms a statement from Kimberley RCMP.

"A 35-year-old man remains missing; however, he is presumed dead and efforts continue in order to locate and recover him. The investigation is ongoing although none of the deaths are believed to be suspicious."

The Kootenays in British Columbia, Canada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hiking around waterfalls can be extremely dangerous. Check out our expert guide for some thorough safety tips.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors