"These missions are very risky and entirely avoidable" – California climbers warned after 5 rescued in icy conditions

A California search and rescue team issued an exasperated warning to climbers in the High Sierra last week after rescuing five people in a single day.

According to a Facebook post by Inyo County Search & Rescue, they received two calls on Sunday, September 23 for groups of climbers who had gotten stuck on icy routes and found themselves unable to continue in any direction.

The rescue team warns all climbers that climbing and scrambling routes in the High Sierra now have snow and ice on them, which makes them both hazardous for climbing and rescue missions.

"These missions are very risky to all people involved, and they are entirely avoidable," writes ICSAR, imploring climbers to change plans if the route they intend to climb turns out to have winter conditions.

"If you encounter snow on a climb and are not prepared with the proper gear and knowledge, TURN AROUND while you can still backtrack. If you continue into higher elevations, the snow and ice will just get worse – risk and consequences increase greatly."

Icy and snowy conditions exist all along the High Sierra, including the West side of the crest and Mono County to the North, which means all climbers must be prepared with winter gear including crampons, an ice axe and protective winter clothing. Of course, you also need to be skilled in using this equipment and tackling winter conditions. Without that, ICSAR says, enjoy some adventures at lower elevations.