Australian climbers fined and blacklisted from Indonesian mountain after illegal ascent - here's when to stay off the peaks

By
published

Multiple Indonesian mountains and national parks are closed during the rainy season, when weather can become unpredictable and violent

Mount Rinjani
Mount Rinjani is an active volcano, it last erupted in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three Australian climbers have been fined and blacklisted from a popular Indonesian hiking area after they were caught scaling a closed mountain.

On Sunday, March 2, the three men were spotted on CCTV, ascending the 12,224ft / 3,726m Mount Rinjani, on the Island of Lombok.

Although they managed to slip past authorities on their way down, the men were soon apprehended and banned from climbing the peak for five years. They were also fined the equivalent of $365, five times the normal entry fee for the Mount Rinjani National Park. It's not clear whether the fine was per person or for the whole group.

"In principle, they knew that what they did was illegal,” Mount Rinjani National Park Agency head Yarman told Tempo.

“The information about the closure of Mount Rinjani climbing activities has been widely disseminated.”

Mount Rinjani

Hikers scaling Mount Rinjani will encounter the Tiu Kelep waterfall along the way (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mountains and wilderness areas are often closed to the public during the rainy season, when strong winds and heavy rain batter the Indonesian backcountry.

Climbing and hiking during the rainy season can be dangerous and damaging to the local ecosystem, which requires time to recover from the violent weather and busy hiking season.

The time and length of these seasons vary per region. All hiking trails on Mount Rinjani were closed on January 1, and will reopen on April 2.

Some peaks, like the Carstensz Pyramid and Mount Binaiya, are often still accessible in the wetter months, although trekkers are likely to encounter muddy underfoot conditions, poor visibility, and an overall increased risk of injury.

"We request climbers to respect the rules during the Mount Rinjani closure. Like humans, Rinjani also needs rest," Yarman concluded.

For more on wet-weather hiking, check out our 8 tips for a successful trek in the rain, or see our favorite gear for rainy summer hiking.

