Big Sur's last free beach campsite closed due to an excess of "human waste"
Overnight visitation to the beach surged after it was revealed that camping was free
A California beauty spot that has become popular with campers in recent years has been forced to ban camping and campfires due to what officials call an excess of "human waste."
San Carpoforo Beach is a sandy beach off Highway 1 in northern San Luis Obispo County. According to a California Coastal Commission report on the situation, it was the last remaining beach offering free camping in the Big Sur area. Overnight visitors to the beach surged when this became known, however, the beach lacks the facilities required to handle crowds such as toilets, fire rings, trash cans and trash collection and potable water.
With campers seemingly unable to pick up after themselves, human waste has been building up at the beach, which is also home to several endangered species, including the Western Snowy Plover, a shorebird found on the Pacific coast of North and South America.
The beach only has three reviews on the review site Tripadvisor, with visitors describing the area as "beautiful" and "secluded," however those wishing to spend the night on a beach in the area will now have to fork out anywhere from $25 to $100 per night to camp at the area's beaches, according to a list of nearby beaches by The Dyrt.
Beach camping tips
In some ways, camping at the beach is like camping anywhere in that you should always pack out everything you bring with you and leave no trace. However, you'll also want to bring tent pegs meant for sand, know how to read tide charts and bring a camping tarp to block the breeze. Learn more in our article on the 10 best beach camping tips for coastal capers.
