Blind ultra-runner climbs the equivalent of Mount Everest in non-stop endurance challenge

Victor Asenov ran up Bulgaria's Vitosha mountain 19 times in 46 hours, ascending more than 29,000ft

Vitosha Mountain
Vitosha mountain in Bulgaria (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blind Bulgarian ultra-runner Victor Asenov has completed an astonishing non-stop climbing challenge on the Vitosha mountain.

With the help of his guide dog and a handful of pacers, Asenov ran up and down the Bulgarian mountain 19 times over 46 hours, defying sleep and only stopping briefly to eat.

He began the mammoth effort in the early hours on Friday, March 21, and scaled 29,029ft (8,848m), the equivalent height of Mount Everest, before he finished at 7.40am on Sunday, March 23.

A post shared by Victor Asenov (@victor.asenov)

A photo posted by on

Asenov's challenge raised funds for a guide dog school at the Eyes on Four Paws Foundation in Sofia, Bulgaria's only guide dog training school. His guide dog, Taddy, had been trained for the city streets before Victor taught her mountain navigation.

"I have already shown her how she can guide me when I am not running, when I am purely hiking in the mountains," Asenov told the Reuters News Agency.

Asenov was also accompanied by pacers, who helped guide him and offered encouragement throughout an intense physical and mental journey.

"Sometimes I even have these moments of weakness, I want to give up," he continued.

"Just at that moment I need the person who is with me and who is running, who is my pacer - to give me some support, to tell me: Vicky, come on, you can do it."

Victor's challenge was a form of 'Everesting', an endurance feat that challenges athletes to scale the height of Mount Everest, without actually traveling to the world's tallest peak.

Everesting can be done on foot or a bike and is often completed in teams. It's covered extensively on the Everesting Instagram account.

