Charity invites queer hikers, campers, and climbers to head outdoors and find community in nature

With spring well on its way, charity OutdoorLads is encouraging queer people to hit the trails and get outdoors.

The British charity leads all kinds of outdoor expeditions from the peaks of Snowdonia to the rolling hills of Sussex's South Downs. It aims to provide an inclusive space for people to forge friendships, boost mental well-being, and escape from the struggles of everyday life.

The last major Stonewall health survey, conducted in 2018, found that more than half of Britain's queer population experienced depression or anxiety in the previous year, with even higher rates among trans and non-binary people.

An OutdoorLads camping trip (Image credit: OutdoorLads)

OutdoorLads aims to tackle this problem head-on, helping queer Britons to experience the countless benefits of outdoor life and creating an inclusive, safe space where they can be themselves.

Although the charity was originally set up to support at gay, bi and trans men, it says anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to join.

"OutdoorLads has given me friends I genuinely consider family. It’s about far more than the activities," reads a statement from one long-standing member.

"It’s a community where you truly belong."

An OutdoorLads hiking expedition in the Lake District (Image credit: OutdoorLads)

Last year, OutdoorLads volunteers ran nearly 1,700 events, offering more than 30,000 spaces for members to join in all manner of activities from scaling mountains in the Lake District to cycling in the idyllic Cotswolds in the south of England.

In total, volunteers contributed more than 22,000 hours to helping LGBTQ+ people find peace in nature.

One volunteer leader testifies: "Witnessing members become more confident and connected through our events is incredibly inspiring.”

Want to get involved? You can check out OutdoorLads expeditions and events near you on the OutdoorLads website.