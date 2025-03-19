Charity invites queer hikers, campers, and climbers to head outdoors and find community in nature

By published

The OutdoorLads group aims to get gay, bi and trans people into nature, leading hikes and other wilderness expeditions

Outdoor lads hiking trip
An OutdoorLads hiking trip in Langdale, North West England (Image credit: OutdoorLads)

With spring well on its way, charity OutdoorLads is encouraging queer people to hit the trails and get outdoors.

The British charity leads all kinds of outdoor expeditions from the peaks of Snowdonia to the rolling hills of Sussex's South Downs. It aims to provide an inclusive space for people to forge friendships, boost mental well-being, and escape from the struggles of everyday life.

The last major Stonewall health survey, conducted in 2018, found that more than half of Britain's queer population experienced depression or anxiety in the previous year, with even higher rates among trans and non-binary people.

OutdoorLads camping trip

An OutdoorLads camping trip (Image credit: OutdoorLads)

OutdoorLads aims to tackle this problem head-on, helping queer Britons to experience the countless benefits of outdoor life and creating an inclusive, safe space where they can be themselves.

Although the charity was originally set up to support at gay, bi and trans men, it says anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to join.

"OutdoorLads has given me friends I genuinely consider family. It’s about far more than the activities," reads a statement from one long-standing member.

"It’s a community where you truly belong."

OutdoorLads in the Lake District

An OutdoorLads hiking expedition in the Lake District (Image credit: OutdoorLads)

Last year, OutdoorLads volunteers ran nearly 1,700 events, offering more than 30,000 spaces for members to join in all manner of activities from scaling mountains in the Lake District to cycling in the idyllic Cotswolds in the south of England.

In total, volunteers contributed more than 22,000 hours to helping LGBTQ+ people find peace in nature.

One volunteer leader testifies: "Witnessing members become more confident and connected through our events is incredibly inspiring.”

Want to get involved? You can check out OutdoorLads expeditions and events near you on the OutdoorLads website.

CATEGORIES
Will Symons
Will Symons
Staff Writer

Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.

More about outdoor
Sherpa in the Himalayas

Could drones really replace sherpas on Everest? Successful trials see drones carry 33lbs of equipment to Camp 1
Athlete checking a sports watch

Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Sherpa in the Himalayas

Could drones really replace sherpas on Everest? Successful trials see drones carry 33lbs of equipment to Camp 1
See more latest
Most Popular
Sherpa in the Himalayas
Could drones really replace sherpas on Everest? Successful trials see drones carry 33lbs of equipment to Camp 1
Athlete checking a sports watch
Polar users listen up – you can now sync TrainingPeaks workouts and plans to your sports watch
Route 140 Yosemite National Park
Gigantic rockslide closes major highway into Yosemite – see photos of the mammoth debris pile
Scarpa Force V deals image
Learn to fight gravity in the comfortable Scarpa Force V climbing shoes – ideal for new climbers and a colossal 45% off at Steep and Cheap
Two men doing roped scrambling
Arc'teryx announces details of its 2025 Academy series – hone your outdoor skills in the world's most legendary mountain environments
The Hoka Mafate X in yellow
Hoka's original trail running shoe – the iconic Mafate – gets a major technical makeover for spring
The Barkley Marathon. Here, the legs of Jim Nelson are cut and bleeding from the thorns of the sawbreyer bushes throughout the course.
A bit of an overcorrection? This year's Barkley Marathons proves too tough for every last runner as no one makes lap 2 cutoff
Grizzly bears in snow
Bears are waking up at Yellowstone National Park - here’s how to stay safe
A runner&#039;s feet wearing Ininji toe socks
Courtney Dauwalter and Tara Dower love Ininji toe socks – and you will too now they come in merino wool
REI sleeping bag deals image
REI is having a massive members-only sale – we've found 6 amazing deals that will make you want to sign up