"Once you remove barriers, you realize that everyone's the same" – meet the hikers escaping the city to find community on the trails with help from one of the world's biggest hiking brands

It's a windy June day on Britain's tallest mountain. While the rest of the country enjoys a pleasant afternoon of sunshine, I'm wrapped from head to toe in layers of insulating hiking gear, battling the biting mountain breeze halfway up Ben Nevis.

A fellow hiker, whom I've just met and walked with, is struggling. She's not used to the mountains and complains of tired legs and a tight chest, suggesting it would be better for everyone to go on without her. Before I can offer advice, a warm voice interjects from over my shoulder.

"We do this together, or we don't do it at all," says another newly-acquainted trekker, eager to encourage his struggling companion.

Neither are experienced hikers, but both are in it together as members of the AKA community, an outdoors charity that helps people from all walks of life find friendship and let go of stress in the wilderness.

AKA has members of all ages and backgrounds (Image credit: Ed Smith)

In a post-COVID world, remote areas like the Scottish Highlands have become something of a sanctuary for people who want to escape the troubles of everyday life.

A 2024 survey from Helly Hansen found that 37% of participants saw improvements to their mental well-being after spending time in nature, and plenty of other research backs up the various physical and mental benefits of hiking, trail running, and other outdoor pursuits.

However, access to the wild isn't a privilege that everyone gets to enjoy. In the same Helly Hansen survey, 53% of participants acknowledged that there were financial barriers to the outdoors, and 40% pointed to a lack of transportation.

That's where AKA comes in. The British charity aims to help city-dwellers of all ages and backgrounds lace up their hiking boots and hit the trails without breaking the bank. It provides guidance and transport to help eager trekkers get to the countryside for regular community hikes and other outdoor activities.

Along with the physical and mental benefits of spending time in nature, founders Antwon, Kevin, and Anton are keen to foster a sense of community, bringing people together and breaking barriers on the trails.

The AKA charity

I'm lucky enough to join AKA on their most ambitious trek yet: a trip to the top of Britain's tallest mountain. The expedition is supported by Helly Hansen, who have provided funding and kit as part of their Open Mountain Month, which encourages people to get out of the house and explore their nearest wilderness area.

As we trudge through the opening sections, Anton tells me about the group's humble beginnings and the former colleague who inspired the boys to explore their love of nature.

“He used to come into the office every day in his outdoor gear, hiking shoes, big bags, coats, and was always encouraging us to come out with him. But we were 18, 19 at the time, city boys, so we used to laugh it off," he recalls.

“About seven years ago, he passed away on a hike. He had an underlying health issue, ended up having a heart attack, and fell off the ridge. So we did a walk in memory for him, we did the Peak District, Mam Tor, Edale, it was about a 12-mile walk."

Anton helps a fellow AKA community member (Image credit: Ed Smith)

The boys' memorial walk opened their eyes to the benefits of spending time in nature and fostered a passion for hiking together.

"Obviously, physically it's fantastic, but mentally it's amazing," says Anton. "Especially being from the city, which is fast paced, just being out there and coming back with that level of calmness and tranquility. We felt like we needed to open that up and share that with the community, so that’s what we started to do."

Community is key to the AKA ethos. The charity brings people of all different ages and walks of life together to enjoy days spent on the trails and in the mountains.

“One thing we have in common is we’re all human, it's about human connections," says Anton.

“Once you remove barriers, you realize that everyone’s the same.”

So does it work? The community members seemed to think so. As we cross the rushing currents of the Steall Waterfall, one walker tells me: "I just turned up one day and made friends, just through meeting people you wouldn't ordinarily meet. And some have remained good friends."

I was lucky enough to chat to multiple different AKA community members (Image credit: Ed Smith)

Another, very out-of-breath trekker, praises the benefits of spending time in nature, saying: "There's so much science surrounding the connection between humans and nature. There's a reason we're happier when we see green, and there's a reason we're happier when we're outside."

Reaching the summit

Scaling Ben Nevis is no easy feat, especially for a mixed ability group like AKA's. We're led through the rocky paths and violent winds by two expert mountain guides - Jim from Assynth Mountain Rescue and part-time guide Andy.

Jim, who's constantly in the mountains of Northern Scotland in his capacity as a rescuer, is accompanied by mountain rescue dog Abhaiin (pronounced Ah-vin), who's trained to sniff out and locate missing trekkers in the mountains.

The excitable springador (red labrador and springer spaniel mix) has gone through hours of expert location training and can find a missing person or item of clothing from over 1,000ft (304.8m) away.

Abhaiin was overjoyed to be in the mountains (Image credit: Ed Smith)

With Jim and Andy's expert advice and a few barks of encouragement from Abhaiin, most of the group are able to make it all the way to the summit, where they're greeted with breathtaking views of the jagged peaks and glistening lakes of the Scottish highlands.

Wearing the right kit

Despite the surrounding beauty, conditions at 4,413ft (1,345m) are unforgiving. While temperatures on the ground sit around 68°F (20°C), the summit has dipped below freezing and is made even colder by the presence of blistering 50mph (80.5kmph) winds.

To protect them from the elements, plenty of AKA members are kitted out with insulating kit from Helly Hansen, including the latest waterproof jackets, hiking pants, and hiking boots.

I've also been lucky enough to suit up in some top-notch Helly Hansen gear, layering the insulating and waterproof Odin 9 Worlds 3.0 jacket and Versatile half-zip over a stretchy Tech Trail 2.0 t-shirt. I also don the water-resistant Verglas Tur 2.0 trousers, which feature a handy thigh zip I use to cool off during strenuous sections.

My Helly Hansen Ascender boots on the trails (Image credit: Ed Smith)

Footwear is essential on a potentially treacherous mountain like Ben Nevis, and I'm pleased to report that the new Ascender Mid Helly Tech hiking boots kept me stable at all times. I was initially concerned that these heavy-duty hiking boots would take a while to wear in, but find them to be comfy and surprisingly flexible.

With the right gear, expert guidance, and an abundance of optimism, AKA's most ambitious hike to date is a roaring success, with plenty of members coming together to summit Britain's tallest mountain as one.

Ben Nevis can be unforgiving all year-round (Image credit: Ed Smith)

Want to give it a go for yourself? You can take a look at AKA's upcoming community hikes and other outdoor activities on their website.