"He lives on in the lives of the people he saved and those he coached and mentored" – climbers pay tribute to mountain rescue legend

By published

David Whalley, who has died at the age of 72, was one of the UK’s most experienced mountain rescuers

Climbing ropes on Mamores Range in the Scottish Highlands
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the UK's most experienced mountain rescue experts has died at the age of 72. David Whalley was a Royal Air Force and mountain rescue veteran who died this week after being diagnosed with terminal liver disease last year.

David 'Heavy' Whalley was one of the UK’s most revered mountain rescuers who had taken part in several important rescue efforts. In December 1988 he was the senior team leader at the Lockerbie disaster, when Pan Am flight 103 was bombed in a terrorist attack over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people.

He also aided the hunt for survivors when a Chinook helicopter crashed in 1994 on Mull of Kintyre, killing four RAF crew and 25 terrorism experts. In total he attended more than 70 aircraft crashes.

Scottish Mountain Rescue has hailed Whalley as a "true legend" and said it was "deeply saddened" by his death.

It added: "[He] dedicated his life to helping others in the mountains, giving countless years of service with unwavering commitment, skill, and compassion. He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to so many in the mountain rescue community and beyond.

"His knowledge, experience, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who worked alongside him."

Posted by HebridesMRT on 

The Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook (above) that they were "very sad upon hearing of the passing of RAF and Scottish Mountain Rescue legend David ‘Heavy’ Whalley".

The team shared a post showing Whalley officially opening a new base, "which he did magnificently with the heated rope cutter".

During Whalley's 40-year career with the RAF Mountain Rescue Service, he attended more than 1,000 mountain incidents and many air accidents, helping save hundreds of lives.

It was when he first joined the RAF that he got the nickname, "Heavy", for standing at just 5ft 4in and weighing just seven stone.

He shared much of his life, including photos of bygone adventures and feelings of PTSD following the Lockerbie disaster, in his Wordpress blog. In his final post on March 16, 2025, entitled 'Great memories through photos and music', he reminisces over happier times in his life.

A comedy photo of his German Shepherd Teallach wearing sunglasses and a hard hat surrounded by mountain rescue gear heads up the post.

"A giant amongst men"

Comments on Scottish Mountain Rescue's Facebook page have garnered hundreds of reactions and comments.

Highland Cross posted: "His contribution to Mountain Rescue is vast and we have lost a great repository of mountain history with his death."

Another user commented: "So sad, but he lives on in the Scottish Mountains and in the lives of the people he saved and those he coached and mentored. He will never be forgotten."

Another said: "A giant amongst men, the epitome of selfless commitment. RIP Heavy."

A post shared by David Whalley (@heavywhalley64)

A photo posted by on

Many commenters revealed how much they enjoyed following Whalley's adventures on Instagram. See more @heavywhalley64.

CATEGORIES
Charlie Lyon
Charlie Lyon
Advnture contributor

Charlie is a freelance writer and editor with a passion for hiking, biking, wild swimming and active travel. She recently moved from Bristol to South Wales and now refuses to leave her front door without one of the following: lightweight hikers, wetsuit, mountain bike, tent. Having bought a fixer-upper home that backs on to protected woodland, her love of nature and wildlife has intensified and the dark skies have kickstarted a new fondness for stargazing.

Latest in Climbing
Climbing ropes on Mamores Range in the Scottish Highlands
"He lives on in the lives of the people he saved and those he coached and mentored" – climbers pay tribute to mountain rescue legend
Siula Grande, the setting for the classic mountaineering book Touching The Void
What are the best mountaineering books? 10 high-altitude classics for armchair adventurers
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
Never get lost again - snag 50% off an AllTrails+ premium membership right now
People hiking and using the AllTrails app
Run don't walk - AllTrails is offering 50% off its premium membership, but the deal runs out today
Person swimming wearing bone conduction earphones
A lighter sound – Suunto shaves the grams with its new waterproof bone conduction headphones
Man using Leatherman ARC multitool
We asked Leatherman for their top multitool recommendations for hikers, trail runners, climbers and campers – here’s what they said
Latest in News
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
A man opens his REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister at his desert campsite
Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it
Cuillin Ridge
Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
66°North jacket
Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography
Climbing ropes on Mamores Range in the Scottish Highlands
"He lives on in the lives of the people he saved and those he coached and mentored" – climbers pay tribute to mountain rescue legend
More about outdoor
Cuillin Ridge

Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano

"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Cuillin Ridge

Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
See more latest
Most Popular
Cuillin Ridge
Miracle escape for hiker who "fell like a rag doll" down a mountain in Scotland
Kamikochi, Chubu Sangaku National Park in Nagano
"Don't overestimate your ability" - Experts warn hikers and skiers flocking to the Japanese Alps after record rescues
Sandstone formations in Fiery Furnace, Arches National Park, Utah
The latest casualty of the National Parks' staffing upheaval is one of the country's most revered hiking trails
A man opens his REI Co-op Traverse Modular Bear Canister at his desert campsite
Bears are active, and this new Modular Bear Canister from REI is brilliant for backpackers – you just have to be smarter than Smokey to open it
66°North jacket
Explorer Chris Burkard teams up with 66°North to launch outdoor gear inspired by his photography
Pali Lookout
Hiker arrested after allegedly attempting to murder his wife by pushing her off a Hawaii trail
Merrell Trail Glove 7
Connect with nature and save 25% off these unique barefoot trail running shoes from Merrell
Snow avalanches down the northeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier
Pro snowboarder, The North Face manager among those killed by giant BC avalanche
Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots deals image
No, it's not a typo – you can pick up these bestselling Columbia hiking boots for as little as $38 right now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Yeti Tundra deals image
The spacious Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler is a "powerhouse" that keeps drinks chilled and bears at bay – it's a rare $85 off