It could cause "serious injury or death” - Black Diamond recalls popular climbing harness after reported failure

Climbers using one of Black Diamond's premier climbing harnesses are being urged to return the product after the company said users were in danger of "serious injury or death".

Black Diamond issued a recall of the popular Vision climbing harness last week after it received a report of the waistbelt failing after heavy use. In its recall notice, the Utah-based company described the issue as the "premature degradation of its specialized materials and construction."

The statement continued: “This has the potential to create a risk of serious injury or death.

"Consumers who own the Black Diamond Vision harness should immediately stop using it and follow the recall procedures."

Affected climbers can claim $200 in credit or a full refund via the Black Diamond website.

Weighing just under 8.8oz / 250g, the Vision harness was designed to be a lightweight, minimalistic option for ascending tricky alpine routes.

It's the second Black Diamond product in under a month that's been recalled over safety concerns. On February 18, we reported the recall of several popular Black Diamond avalanche beacons. This was due to a corrosion issue that caused the beacons to malfunction, potentially endangering the lives of backcountry skiers and snowboarders relying on them in an emergency.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Climbers use harnesses to keep them secure and prevent falls. The harness pictured in this stock image is not a Black Diamond Vision (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick the perfect harness

A dependable climbing harness is vital for a safe, secure climb, whether you're in harsh backcountry conditions or the local gym.

If you're in the market for a new climbing harness, look below for our top tips on how to choose one that will keep you safe and secure while climbing.

Type: To pick the right harness, you'll need to know what you're going to be using it for. You'll generally see different harnesses for gym, trad, alpine, and ice climbing. Gym harnesses are usually lightweight, trad harnesses feature lots of gear loops, alpine harnesses are more basic, and ice climbing harnesses are designed to withstand cold weather conditions.

Size: Harnesses typically range in size from XS to XL based on your waist and leg circumferences. The right size can be adjusted to be tighter or looser.

Fit and comfort: A good harness should feel snug and comfortable without pinching when you move. The waist belt should sit just above your hip bones and should not move around too much. The adjustable leg loops should be tight enough to keep you firmly in place without digging into your thighs. To ensure comfort, look for a model with ample padding.

For more on climbing harnesses, check out our complete guide on how to choose the right harness and how to properly put one on.