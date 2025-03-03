Our favorite ice axe "combines low weight with a robust build and impressive performance" - get yours for 20% off

We ranked the DMM Spire Tech ice axe as our favorite model for its lightweight design and dependable performance in the backcountry

Spire Tech ice axe

A good quality ice axe is non-negotiable for tough winter walking and climbing in the backcountry. If you plan to take on tricky winter conditions, don't compromise with sub-standard gear; get the best there is, like this model from DMM, now almost $25 off.

Right now, you can snag the DMM Spire Tech ice axe for just $99.99 at Outdoor Gear Exchange - 20% off its list price of $124.95.

This well-rated ice axe is designed for tough, technical ascents. It's made from anodized aluminum, which is both lightweight and sturdy, and features a slightly bent shaft for aggressive pickup and clearance when swinging.

Climbing expert Matthew Jones was extremely impressed when he took the DMM Spire Tech to the backcountry.

"The front point penetrates superbly – in many conditions it performs almost as well as a technical ice tool, holding in ice well without too much shattering," Matthew said in his four-and-a-half star review.

"On mixed terrain, it’s also great for hooking over rock bulges, and when daggering, it also gives additional clearance for hands, keeping them drier and reducing the chances of bruised or busted knuckles."

The DMM Spire Tech ice axe boasts the coveted top spot in our guide to the best ice axes. Take a look for more superb option.

DMM Spire Tech Ice Axe: $124.95 $99.99 at Outdoor Gear Exchange
Save $25 This technical ice axe is a sturdy, dependable option for backcountry use. The DMM Spire Tech is made from anodized aluminum, which is both lightweight and reliable.

If you're not in the U.S. you can check out today's best deals on the DMM Spire Tech ice axe below.

