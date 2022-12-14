Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night

A young woman has died after an accident that happened while she was snow tubing on a resort ski slope at night. The 18-year-old, who hasn't been named, was sliding down the slope in Deer Valley, Colorado, with friends when she collided with a chairlift at the bottom.

OutThere Colorado (opens in new tab) reports that her friends called 911 and she was airlifted to hospital by emergency responders, but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

Snow tubing (simply sliding down a hill while sitting in an inflatable tube) is permitted at some resorts during specific times in designated tubing parks. There are usually height, weight, and age restrictions, and you'll likely be required to use a tube provided by the resort. You may also be required to wear goggles and a helmet for safety, and read and sign a waiver before hitting the slope.

Tubing is not, however, permitted in any part of Deer Valley, and is dangerous in areas not designed for it – particularly because riders have no way to steer or brake. Riding at night also meant the group of friends may have been unable to see obstacles in their path.

How to go tubing safely.

The Center for Injury Research and Policy (opens in new tab) warns that people should always wear warm clothing and a helmet when sledding or tubing, and advises that toboggans that can be steered are a safer option. Whatever they are riding, people should learn to brake using their feet.

The center also advises not to go sledding after dark, and to stick to tubing parks wherever possible. The most common injuries from sledding and tubing accidents are bruises, cuts, and broken bones, which happen when a person falls from a tube or collides with an object.