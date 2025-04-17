Hiker dies on Colorado’s daunting 2744-step Manitou Incline trail

Authorities in Colorado have confirmed the death of a 64-year-old man on the gruelling Manitou Incline trail.

Bystanders noticed Oregon resident John Tate, in "medical distress" on the trail at around 10am on Tuesday, April 15. They quickly called the authorities and began CPR in an effort to save his life.

Despite their best efforts, Tate was unresponsive by the time emergency responders arrived at the scene and was pronounced dead soon after.

His cause of death is unknown and currently under investigation, but authorities are urging hikers to come prepared and make sure they're fit enough before attempting the Incline trek.

The trail is steep ascent featuring 2,744 steps, which gain over 2,000ft (610m) of elevation.

"The Manitou Incline is a popular but strenuous hiking destination that draws visitors from around the country," the Colorado Springs Parks, the Recreation and Cultural Services Department, and the City of Colorado Springs said in a joint statement.

"City officials remind all climbers, especially those traveling from out of state, to thoroughly assess their physical condition, understand the difficulty of the climb, and come properly prepared."

Dogs are not permitted on the steep Manitou Incline (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Manitou Incline is especially treacherous in the spring and summer months, when the combination of warmer weather and strenuous physical activity raises potential health risks.

"The Incline gains over 2,000 feet of elevation in under one mile, making it a physically demanding route that should not be underestimated," continued the joint statement.

Before Tate, the last reported death on the trail was in 2019, when a fellow hiker in his sixties suffered a heart attack.

If you're thinking of hitting the Manitou Incline or embarking on any other steep, hot-weather hike, make sure to bring plenty of water and stock up on salty snacks to replace the electrolytes you'll lose while sweating.

For more on warm-weather trekking, check out our expert safety guide to summer hiking.