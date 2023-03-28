Enraged bison rips bumper from Yellowstone tourist's car

A large male bison was recorded ripping the rear bumper from a passing car at Yellowstone National Park. The incident was captured during the animals' mating season, known as the rut, which lasts from June to September. During this time males are particularly aggressive as they attempt to assert dominance and fight for mating rights.

The vehicular attack (which you can watch below) was shared on Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (opens in new tab), which usually highlights examples of bad behavior at US National Parks and other sites of natural beauty, but also posts close encounters with wildlife that takes a dislike to humans.

The National Park Service (opens in new tab) (NPS) advises visitors that the safest place to watch wildlife is from within a vehicle. If you want to stop and watch an animal, you should use designated pullouts. Never stop in the road and block traffic (creating a 'bison jam') or pull onto a shoulder that may be softer than expected, and don't leave your car to take pictures.

Bison have injured more people at Yellowstone than any other animal, including snakes and bears, and can move surprisingly fast, so it's important to keep a safe distance on trails and at campsites. The NPS recommends staying at least 25 yards (23 meters) from the animals at all times.

Individual animals have their own needs when it comes to personal space, so you should also watch out for signs like head-bobbing, pawing at the ground, and snorting, which indicate that you're too close and the bison may be about to charge.

The animal in the video seems to be showing a flehmen response, curling its upper lip and extending its tongue. This isn't a sign of aggression, and suggests the male may be trying to pick up the scent of a female in the area.

