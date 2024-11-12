Fancy working with wildlife and plants in breathtaking landscapes? Grab a conservation job at Zion National Park

Do you love wildlife and plants? Enjoy working outside in breathtaking landscapes? Would you love to live in a stunning national park for a season?

Zion National Park in Utah is looking for applicants for biological science technician positions in its wildlife and plant crews, with a view to starting next spring. They want dedicated individuals who share their passion for nature and conservation. Sound like you, or someone you know?

Jobs can involve anything from monitoring mountain lions to rare-plant conservation work. Roles may require multiple overnight travels with backcountry camping in remote areas of the park. If you've got technical rope skills to access areas for sensitive species surveys, you're at an advantage.

Successful candidates in the plants team will be undertaking some of the following duties:

Working in the native plant nursery and greenhouse

Participating in seed collection and invasive plant management

Conducting rare plant monitoring to support conservation efforts.

Wildlife-focused work will involve the following:

Engaging in mountain lion monitoring and deer management

Conducting surveys for spotted owls and peregrine falcons

Participating in bat monitoring and research initiatives.

Applications are open from now through to December 10, or until the maximum number of applications have been submitted.

Find out more about the wildlife positions or plant technician positions.

