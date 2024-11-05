Furious rock climbers up in arms over new climbing ban on world-famous mountain

Rock climbers are up in arms after the announcement of new, sweeping bans that will stop them from climbing a world-famous mountain.

The ancient Mount Arapiles in Victoria, Australia is a world-renowned climbing hotspot, attracting more than 70,000 visitors each year to scale its sandstone face and surrounding peaks. However, under new plans announced on 4 November, climbers on the site could soon be fined up to $229,233 / £176,427.

Although plans are still in the public feedback stage, lawmakers have ruled out any change to their proposed climbing ban on Mount Arapiles and several nearby sites in the historic Mount Arapiles-Toaan State Park.

The bans come after a lengthy aboriginal cultural study found the land to be of historic significance, rich with ancient artefacts, rock paintings and wildlife. Seeking to preserve the peak’s ancient splendour, Parks Victoria, the governmental department responsible for Mount Arapiles upkeep, explained its decision in a statement.

“Archaeological surveys have confirmed the Dyurrite Cultural Landscape is a place rich with cultural heritage including tens of thousands of artefacts, scarred trees, rock art with evidence dating back at least 3000 years,” it said.

“The environmental surveys revealed threatened plants including the Skeleton Fork Fern (Psilotum nudum) and the Western Pellitory (Parietaria australis). These species are threatened in Victoria and are predominantly dependent on cliff and rock outcrops for their habitat.”

The summit of Mount Arapiles looks out onto the Mitre Lake Nature Conservation Reserve (Image credit: Getty Images)

But irate rock climbers have slammed the move as unnecessary and damaging to their community. The ‘Save Grampians Climbing’ campaign group, which aims to stop similar restrictions described the incoming bans as “a wipeout”.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The literal beating heart of Australian climbing has been ripped out,” the group said in a statement.

“Parks Victoria and the Victorian Government continue their destruction of the Australian climbing community by enlarging climbing bans at Arapiles and ignoring the majority users in any form of consultation.”

Although Parks Victoria claimed to consult the climbing community, Save Grampians Climbing disagreed.

“No consultation was had with Climbing Victoria or Outdoors Victoria about this plan… (and) there are no public community meetings scheduled,” the group said. "It's like they don't want to hear any actual feedback."