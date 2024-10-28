Good news for conscious adventurers in the UK – Trekkit has launched a rental service for outdoor gear

The new scheme is aimed at helping you spend more wisely, acting as a ‘try before you buy’ service for premium equipment

Organizing specialist equipment before a big mountain mission is a pain if you don’t own it already. Do you shell out on something that is on the kit list but you might never use again? But what if it’s not quite right for the task, or for you? Perhaps you put pressure on a friendship by asking to borrow a mate’s spenny down jacket or four-season sleeping bag. Will they still speak to you when you return it complete with coffee stain?

Getting outdoors requires a lot of kit, and how much you own comes down to how much money you have, how much space you have to store it, and how easy it is to cart it all around with you.

Renting outdoor gear is a no-brainer really. After all, haven’t we been doing this with skis and ski boots for decades? The new ‘rent, adventure, return’ scheme from Trekkit – an outdoor retailer specializing in top brands, such as Rab, Fjällräven, Mountain Equipment and Osprey – means you can try out specialist equipment at a fraction of the list price.

As long as you're in the UK, you’ll be able to access the service online, and have your request shipped to anywhere in the country. Trekkit has also linked up with a logistics team to get the item to you on time, and an aftercare business, which will make sure hire products are kept in top nick and performing as well as new.

The price you can expect to pay is between 15 and 20% of the list price. And your gear will be delivered with a prepaid label to return it at the end of the hire period. If you loved it and want to keep it, Trekkit will offer the chance for you to purchase the item (or the same item from stock) for 30% off the list price.

Trekitt’s managing director, Dave Cassidy, reckons it will “help sustainable manufacturing practices and contribute to a more circular economy” while also giving “opportunity to introduce more new users to the outdoors”. And we're inclined to agree.

How to rent outdoor gear

There are tons of benefits to renting your outdoor gear, including reducing the impact on the environment of manufactured goods, and saving money not shelling out on something that may spend most of its life gathering dust in your loft. Here's how to go about it.

Plan your trip

Think about the activities you're going to do and the weather and conditions you'll encounter. What kit would make the trip more enjoyable and more comfortable?

Arrange delivery

Organize for delivery to be shipped to your home before you go, or have it delivered to your destination, which saves time and effort carting it with you.

Take care of your gear

Normal wear and tear is expected when it comes to hire gear, and you won't be charged for retuning something that doesn't look squeaky clean any more. However, avoid being reckless with it or you'll be penalized.

Return it

At the end of your trip, pack the items and send back using the prepaid label. It's a good idea to take photos of the condition of the gear at the start and end of the hire period your own record and peace of mind.