Quick! These discontinued Keen hiking shoes kept me dry and comfortable over many miles of trekking - act fast and save over $45 before they're gone forever

Great lightweight hiking shoes aren't usually cheap. The best hiking shoes combine a minimal exterior with plenty of cushioning and protection from the elements, but will usually cost a pretty penny. So, I was surprised to find that one of my favorite pairs is now available for over $45 off at REI.

The Keen Hightrail EXP hiking shoes will keep you dry and comfortable over many miles of long-distance trekking, and are now available in men's and women's sizes for just $104.43.

I put mine to the test in all manner of weather conditions, over a variety of unforgiving trails for my review for Advnture, and was thoroughly impressed throughout. Their snug performance ripstop mesh and TPU uppers remained dry as a bone when I was caught in torrential rain, thanks to this pair's Keen.Dry waterproof membranes.

Will put his Hightrail EXP's to the test over plenty of muddy trails (Image credit: Future)

I was also a fan of the underfoot comfort available with these hiking shoes. Lightweight pairs often sacrifice cushioning to save weight, but the Hightrail EXPs feature high-rebound foam midsoles, which felt supportive and cushioned as I navigated uneven trails.

I ultimately gave them a four-and-a-half-star rating, reflective of their excellent quality, lightweight build, and great trail feel.

Men's Keen Hightrail EXP hiking boots: $150 $104.93 at REI

Save $45 These waterproof hiking shoes are one of my favorite pairs for a reason. They're comfy and durable, and feature enough traction to keep you upright over challenging terrain all year-round.

Women's Keen Hightrail EXP hiking boots: $150 $104.93 at REI

Save $45 These Keen hiking shoes are great for year-round trekking over all manner of terrain. Their Keen.Dry waterproofing kept my feet dry in torrential rain and over boggy trails, while the grippy outsoles stopped me from slipping.

Not in the US? You can look below for today's best Keen Hightrail EXP hiking shoes deals where you are.