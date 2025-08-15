Quick! These discontinued Keen hiking shoes kept me dry and comfortable over many miles of trekking - act fast and save over $45 before they're gone forever
The Keen Hightrail EXP hiking shoes combine a comfy, lightweight build with plenty of traction and excellent waterproofing
Great lightweight hiking shoes aren't usually cheap. The best hiking shoes combine a minimal exterior with plenty of cushioning and protection from the elements, but will usually cost a pretty penny. So, I was surprised to find that one of my favorite pairs is now available for over $45 off at REI.
The Keen Hightrail EXP hiking shoes will keep you dry and comfortable over many miles of long-distance trekking, and are now available in men's and women's sizes for just $104.43.
I put mine to the test in all manner of weather conditions, over a variety of unforgiving trails for my review for Advnture, and was thoroughly impressed throughout. Their snug performance ripstop mesh and TPU uppers remained dry as a bone when I was caught in torrential rain, thanks to this pair's Keen.Dry waterproof membranes.
I was also a fan of the underfoot comfort available with these hiking shoes. Lightweight pairs often sacrifice cushioning to save weight, but the Hightrail EXPs feature high-rebound foam midsoles, which felt supportive and cushioned as I navigated uneven trails.
I ultimately gave them a four-and-a-half-star rating, reflective of their excellent quality, lightweight build, and great trail feel.
