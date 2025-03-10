Good news for open water swimmers as lawmakers promise to clean up Britain's largest lake

Open water swimmers in the UK were greeted with good news today as lawmakers pledged to clean up the nation's largest and most popular lake.

Lake Windermere in England's Lake District spans 5.7 square miles / 14.73km2 and hosts thousands of swimmers every year, including 14,000 in the annual Arla Great North Swim, the UK's largest open water swimming race.

Today (Monday, March 10) Environment Secretary Steve Reed announced a hefty investment to divert sewage and limit pollution.

Despite its popularity, the lake has been flooded with pollution in recent years. Last October, a BBC report claimed that upwards of 36 million gallons / 136 million liters of potentially hazardous, untreated sewage was dumped into Windermere between 2021 and 2023.

In 2022, large sections of the lake turned bright green due to algal blooms, a toxic phenomenon that's worsened by the release of nutrient-rich sewage.

Reed told BBC Breakfast: "Windermere is a stunningly beautiful national treasure, but it's being choked by unacceptable levels of sewage pollution."

He confirmed that the government would spend an initial £200 million / $258.7 million to divert sewage away from Windermere as part of a wider £100 billion / $129.4 billion five-year project to clean up British waterways.

"We are working with investors to bring that money in," explained Reed.

Swimmers take part in a 5km race, Lake Windermere, 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lake Windermere isn't the only British water in jeopardy.

Lakes, rivers, and ponds across the country have been hit hard by pollution due to the widespread use of pesticides and fertilizer, and the release of untreated sewage.

In 2021 alone, 8.4 billion gallons / 32 billion liters of excess sewage was released into the River Thames, which runs through London and much of southern England.

This rampant pollution has devastated the UK's open water swimming community.

Last summer, at least 35 athletes fell ill after swimming in the Thames during the Royal Windsor Triathlon. There were multiple similar incidents throughout 2024.

If you're eying up wild water this spring, make sure to take the proper precautions.

Pollution and unforeseen hazards can often make open water swimming a dangerous pastime. Take a look at our beginner's guide to open water swimming to ensure you're swimming safely.