French hiker dies after being attacked by hornets on the trail

A hiker has died after the group she was walking with was attacked by Asian hornets in France. It's the second attack in the area in less than a week and comes less than a month after we reported on three hikers who were hospitalized after being stung by Asian hornets in Taiwan.

The incident took place in the northwestern region of Brittany yesterday, according to the French newspaper Connexion France. The group of eight was walking on a hiking trail near Pleudihen-sur-Rance (Côtes-d'Armor) when they encountered a hornet nest on the ground. A single nest can house up to 4,000 hornets.

A swarm of hornets attacked the group, and five people sustained multiple stings. They were able to contact emergency services, but a 77-year-old woman had gone into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims were transported to hospital, where one 69-year-old woman remains in intensive care. The trail has been closed to the public while the nest is destroyed.

A man walking on the same trail was attacked on Friday and stung dozens of times, but managed to escape to safety.

Cover your skin with long pants and sleeves (Image credit: Alex Foxfield)

Staying safe around hornets

Deaths from hornet stings are rare, but Asian hornets are more aggressive than other types. Asian hornets are the biggest wasp species in the world, according to Britannica, and are usually between 1.2 and 1.3 inches long (35 mm and 40 mm) with a quarter-inch-long stinger that delivers a potent venom that can kill a human if stung multiple times or if the victim suffers an allergic reaction.

The species is native to south and east Asia, but has become an invasive species in France, elsewhere in Europe and the UK. There were some sightings of Asian hornets in the US between 2019 and 2021, but no confirmed sightings since, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Even the best insect repellents won't deter hornets, but according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, you should keep food and drink covered and avoid scented toiletries and perfumes which can attract stinging insects. Cover your skin with long hiking pants and long-sleeved base layers on the trail to reduce exposure.

Just like the advice for encountering yellowjackets, if you find yourself surrounded by hornets stay calm. Avoid swatting at hornets, which can make them go into attack mode, but move away from the area quickly. Carry antihistamines and seek medical attention if you display symptoms of an allergic reaction such as shortness of breath.

