"Gifted" California chef dies on popular Hawaii waterfall hike after being struck by rockfall

The 26-year-old pastry chef was hiking the Makaleha Falls Trail when the freak incident occurred

A hiker who died after being struck by rockfall on a popular Hawaii hiking trail has been identified as a gifted California chef.

Family members say Gianna Buzzetta, 26, was on vacation in Kaua‘i with her boyfriend when the incident occurred on March 23. Kaua‘i Fire Department says it received a call around 2pm about an injured and unconscious hiker and rescuers deployed to the scene by air.

"First responders arrived at the scene and discovered the injured hiker at the base of the falls. The hiker was unconscious, with labored breathing and heavy bleeding from an apparent head wound," states the report.

Buzzetta was transported to Wilcox Medical Center where she died the following day. Speaking to ABC 10 News, her father, Sal Buzzetta says the accident occurred without any warning.

“They heard a really loud noise. He looked up, but couldn't figure out where the noise was coming from. Within a second, it happened … The rock dislodged from quite a ways up … then it landed on her."

A fundraising page set up to support the family says Buzzatta had worked as an executive pastry chef at Jeune et Jolie, a prominent French restaurant in Carlsbad where she was part of a team that helped the restaurant earn a Michelin star.

The restaurant has announced a fundraiser for the Buzzettas, saying of Gianna: "She brought such joy, intensity, passion and love to this restaurant and to our team. Her sudden loss leaves all of us heartbroken."

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AllTrails describes the Makaleha Falls Trail as a "highly challenging" route that entails some bushwhacking, rock scrambling, downed trees and several creek crossings.

How to stay safe from rockfall

Rockfall incidents such as these are rare, but they can be more frequent in certain areas and at certain times of year. Though it's impossible to predict falling rocks, if you’re hiking in steep, rocky terrain, there are some precautions you can take:

Avoid hiking in areas of steep, rocky terrain during spring thaw and following heavy rains.

Keep your eyes open for areas showing evidence of recent rockfall and hike carefully or avoid these areas.

Avoid hiking in the fall line (the most direct line downhill) of steep terrain when there are other hikers above or below you.

Stay on the trail and make use of switchbacks.

If you’re hiking downhill on a wider, rocky trail in a group, hike side-by-side in parallel lines rather single file.

In narrow areas like canyons and ravines, move through one at a time.

Take care not to dislodge rocks and boulders when crossing scree or boulder fields.

Get more safety tips in our articles on rockslides and waterfall safety.