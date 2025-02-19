“It was more of an expedition than a race” – watch the moment a Norwegian runner becomes the first ever finisher of the brutal 293-mile Arctic Spine Race

Norwegian runner Leif Abrahamsen has created history by becoming the first ever person to complete the full Montane Arctic Spine Race.

He took the title after racing non-stop for 293 miles (472 km) on foot along the Kungsleden Trail in Arctic Sweden.

The race travels from Abisko, a small village north of the Arctic Circle, through snowfields, the Arctic tundra and frozen woodlands to the finish line at Hemavan, a ski resort in north Sweden.

Athletes have to be self-sufficient and deal with temperatures as low as -40°C and winds as high as 40mph, and be prepared to navigate in whiteout conditions.

It took Abrahamsen 200 hours and 14 minutes to complete the race, which he did completely alone after he left all other competitors behind on day two.

In an Instagram post he said: [translation] "I took the lead in 7-8 hours on day number 2 after braving the weather and tricky terrain throughout the night when many others sought shelter and escaped the storm."

"If you attack it as a race, you'll never get through"

Finishing the race, Abrahamsen described to race organiser Phil Hayday-Brown how he approached the event as an expedition, rather than a race.

"It was beautiful, fantastic. It's more of an expedition than a race. If you attack it as a race then you'll never get through.

"Get your food in, get your sleep in, get one foot in front of the other and you'll get there at least."

Abrahamsen was praised for being "calm, methodical, unflappable."

Watch the moment he crosses the finish line:

Leif Abrahamsen / Winner of the Montane Arctic Spine Race 2025 - YouTube Watch On

When asked about his favourite part of the race, Abrahamsen replied:

"Up in the mountains, crossing a high ridge in the full moon, during aurora. I didn't use the head torch."

Watch more highlights from 2025's Arctic Spine Race:

Joe Barrs from Great Britain and Ulf Nore came joint-second with a time of 8 days, 15 hours and 19 minutes

The inaugural Montane Arctic Spine Race took place in 2024 and was won by Irish athlete Kev Leahy. However, after spending the final two days as the only remaining participant the race was closed a little short of the full 293 miles.

