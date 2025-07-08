I can't believe the discount on these Adidas Terrex trail running shoes: Our expert reviewer described them as "reassuringly snug" and they're up to 69% off in the Amazon Prime Day sales

Are you on the hunt for a dependable pair of trail running shoes this Amazon Prime Day? Then we've got the deal for you, as this comfortable Adidas Terrex pair is up to 69% off in the huge Amazon Prime Day sale.

The Women's Terrex Agravic Flow 2 trail running shoes were designed with harsh mountain trails in mind, and are now available for as little as $39.95 at Amazon, although prices vary per size.

Their abrasion-resistant mesh upper compliments limited but effective padding to shield your feet from damage as you run. Like most Adidas Terrex pairs, the Flow 2 shoes make use of a sturdy Continental rubber outsole which digs into wet and rocky terrain to keep you for falling.

Expert reviewer and former Advnture Editor Cat Ellis put her pair to the test over multiple tough lengthy runs in the wilderness, and was especially complimentary of their snug and cozy fit.

"I found the overall fit of the Adidas Terrex Agravic Flow 2 very comfortable; neither wide nor narrow, but with ample wiggle room in the toebox," reads Cat's review for Advnture.

"I prefer trail shoes with a relatively close fit, and the Agravic Flow 2's thin but strong upper felt reassuringly snug."

Cat was also fond of the pair's bouncy promoderator inserts, which lent "a good feeling of forward propulsion," and provided plenty of arch support.

