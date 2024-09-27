New hiking trail links 21 islands in one of the world’s largest archipelagos

Stockholm Archipelago Trail stretches 170 miles across idyllic nature-filled and car-free isles

Sweden&#039;s Stockholm archipelago
Sweden's Stockholm archipelago is set for a new 170-mile waymarked hiking trail (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new Swedish hiking trail that crosses 21 islands and links to the capital city of Stockholm will open next month.

The 170-mile Stockholm Archipelago Trail (SAT) visits many the most beautiful isles in one of the world’s largest archipelagos. it is an area rich in wildlife, including seabirds and Sweden's most significant sea eagle population.

To put the size in perspective, the group of around 30,000 islands and islets amounts to around five times the number of Greek islands in total. 

Aarholma lighthouse, Sweden east coast

The furthest north point of the new Stockholm Archipelago Trail is Aarholma island (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is Stockholm Archipelago Trail?

The new route comprises a series of waymarked paths and stretches from the furthest north island, Arholma, to Oja in the far south. 

While the archipelago has been long used for leisure by boaters and beach-goers, far fewer people visit the islands for hiking

Michael Lemmel, the creator of the Stockholm Archipelago Trail, hopes this will change and his aim is to “redistribute” the Stockholm region's influx of tourists more evenly. He also believes that hikers will extend the traditional tourism season on the archipelago by a couple of months from June to August.

hikers in Sweden

Hiking is popular in Sweden and now there is a new trail on the island chain near Stockholm  (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why visit Stockholm Archipelago?

Stockholm archipelago extends to 1,050 square miles of forested islands edged by sandy beaches and rocky islets.

The range of places to see – and things to do  –on there island chain is vast including the  beaches of Sandhamn and Nåttarö, kayaking, staying in remote cabins and enjoying a wealth of wildlife and nature. 

Visitors are not allowed to bring cars to the islands that the SAT traverses and boats can only dock at certain points.  The route is unsuitable for cyclists, which makes hiking the trail the best way of getting around.

