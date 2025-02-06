“Let’s shock the world” – David Roche wants to win the Western States 100 this year, and you can get full access to his training program
Ultra running’s newest star has a big goal for 2025 and he’s sharing it all in a new YouTube series
Can David Roche break Jim Walmsley’s record of 14:09:28 at the Western States 100 this year? He thinks he’s in with a chance.
It’s fair to say that a lot of us hadn’t heard of Roche before last summer, but when he smashed the long-running Leadville 100 record last summer, then won the Javelina Jundred in 100-degree temperatures just two months later we sat up and took notice.
While some ultra runners keep their goals close to their chest, Roche has been extremely open about his plans, including giving his followers some major insights into his training methods. Once he punched his ticket for the Western States in Arizona, he decided to bring folks along with a new YouTube series, Road to Western States 100, where he shares precisely what he’s doing to get in winning shape.
In episode 1, titled “Let’s shock the world,” Roche says he knows that announcing he’s “in it to win it” might ruffle feathers – but after his unlikely success at Leadville only months after being hit and seriously injured by a car, he thinks it might just be possible.
So what’s his strategy?
“I’m going to get fast. Really fast. Not throwing away my shot will require that I have the best running economy I’ve ever had,” says Roche, as he walks (or runs) the viewer through his interval workout and what he calls some “GI training” – effectively downing two liters of sports drink before hitting the trail again. Then it’s home for some mind training, also known as parenting.
“I won’t make history by playing the game of ultra athletes who are objectively better than me. I have to try to change the game.”
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
The runner has already proven he's no stranger to going to extreme measures to win. He previously revealed he won the Javelina with heat training and on the Leadville course, he consumed nearly three running gels per hour, totaling over 40 gels for the entire race, a nutrition tactic we get a deeper insight into in the second episode, “Trial by miles.”
“Before these I feel scared, worried, anxious. After these I feel very much like I can take on the world,” he says, holding up his Precision 100 gels.
“Maybe it will work. Maybe I’ll crash and burn. Either way, I’ll have a story to tell.”
So far there are two episodes between 20 and 40 minutes long, giving full access to Roche’s training and a bit of home life, and they’re a must-watch for any runner who geeks out on the numbers.
The Western States is the world’s oldest 100-mile trail race. It takes place this year on June 28 and 29 and if all goes well, Roche will be at the starting line, possibly back in his beloved Adidas Terrex Agravic Speed Ultra shoes and definitely giving it his all to do something that’s never been done before.
Julia Clarke is a staff writer for Advnture.com and the author of the book Restorative Yoga for Beginners. She loves to explore mountains on foot, bike, skis and belay and then recover on the the yoga mat. Julia graduated with a degree in journalism in 2004 and spent eight years working as a radio presenter in Kansas City, Vermont, Boston and New York City before discovering the joys of the Rocky Mountains. She then detoured west to Colorado and enjoyed 11 years teaching yoga in Vail before returning to her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland in 2020 to focus on family and writing.
Salomon's new S/Lab Ultra Glide trail shoe is super in all ways but one
Nebo Curvbeam 600 Flex Rechargeable headlamp review: light up your outdoor adventures