Lululemon launches updated Blissfeel 2 running shoe with snug new upper
The updated shoe has a seamless frame that runs through the heel, and is made using a new layered textile
Lululemon has released an updated version of its Blissfeel road running shoe, with a re-engineered upper for improved comfort and support. The Blissfeel 2 is available now direct from Lululemon online (opens in new tab) and in selected stores for £138.
Lululemon launched its first Blissfeel running shoes last year, with a fit designed specifically for women based on a million foot scans. The new shoe was designed the same way, but features an updated seamless frame that extends through the heel to cradle your foot as you run.
The Blissfeel 2 also has a 3D-molded midfoot panel for stability, and the upper is made from a new layered textile. It's available in eight colorways, including zesty Raw Linen/Highlight Yellow/Iced Lavender (shown above) and bright Solar Orange/Flare/Light Vapor.
Like its predecessor, the Blissfeel 2 is an everyday neutral road shoe, with a 9.5mm heel drop and ample cushioning positioned to suit female foot anatomy.
We'll be putting the Blissfeel 2 through its paces at Advnture, and will bring you a full review very soon.
