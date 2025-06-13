I've run trails across the world in the Merrell Long Sky 2 Matryx running shoes and can't find a pair I like better – get them for 25% off at REI

With summer more or less in full swing, you might be looking for a lighter, more breathable pair of trail runners to hit the rough stuff with, and I've got the perfect deal for you. Right now, you can grab the super tough Merrell Long Sky 2 Matryx trail running shoes for just $119.73 at REI. That's a great savings of 25% off the list price for these shoes, which I've taken all over the world in the last year.

When you think of Merrell, you might well think of an old school hiking brand, but since entering the trail running market a few years ago, they continue to impress me. The Long Sky 2 Matryx are my absolute favorite from the brand so far, whether I'm fell running on slate in the Lake District or taking on volcanic rock in Gran Canaria.

These lightweight trail running shoes grip to the steepest of slopes to give you confidence when the going gets tough, breathe extremely well during long hot runs and the tough Matrix upper is abrasion-resistant while protecting your toes on technical trails.

They're super light, so I always chuck them in my bag when I'm traveling and the FloatPro Foam midsole has great flex for an easy roll-through and gives excellent trail feel.

This deal applies to both men's and women's sizing, but it looks like they're selling fast, so I recommend you jump if you want this deal.

Save $40 Meet your goals with these men's Merrell trail-running shoes. They're tuned for the trails with FloatPro™ Foam that provides long-distance comfort. And the uppers are breathable and durable. This deal also applies to women's sizing.

The traditional lacing system makes these easy to pull on and adjust for a snug fit around your heel and midfoot. The toe box leaves plenty of room for comfort over many hours, though we think these shoes excel best on technical runs rather than over long, rolling hills where you might want a slightly bouncier ride.

