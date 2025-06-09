Lululemon is back at making trail running shoes – but does the yoga brand really know what it takes to keep you moving on rough terrain?

Two years after the Blissfeel Trail comes the release of the Lululemon Wildfeel trail running shoe

Trail running is a booming industry, and it seems Lululemon hasn't given up on the idea of carving out a piece of that pie for itself with news of the release of its third trail running shoe.

Though it's no longer accurate to describe Lululemon as a yoga brand – the Vancouver-based apparel company made a name for itself with yoga pants in the early 2000s, but has since expanded out into all types of athletic wear and lifestyle apparel – it's only recently that its started to experiment with trail running. Or footwear for that matter.

It was in 2022 that Lululemon first tried its hand at shoes, with a women's-only line intended for road running, cross-training and weightlifting. That was followed by the women's Blissfeel Trail in 2023, the brand's first trail running shoe, which was developed for easy trails. Then came the Beyondfeel in 2024, designed for both men's and women's feet, which took a leaf out of Hoka's chunky midsole book and added some very non-technical-looking lugs.

Unlike its unwavering command over yoga pants, running shorts and sports bras, Lululemon's entry into trail running hasn't exactly been seismic. Former Advnture editor Cat Ellis tested the Blissfeel Trail back in 2023 and noted that the uppers lacked the protection required for more rugged trails (where she ended up with a broken toe), the midsole wasn't firm enough and she was unable to get a good lockdown fit. They were also heavy.

But that was then, and now the Lululemon Wildfeel has landed, promising "rugged traction," a precise fit and better protection for those rocky trails.

The Lululemon Wildfeel has landed, promising "rugged traction," a precise fit and better protection for those rocky trails (Image credit: Lululemon)

What's the story with the Wildfeel?

Based on looks alone, the Wildfeel is pretty eye-catching, though the massive logo on the side is bound to divide the crowd. It eschews the wide geometry favored for improved stability and seen in many trail shoes like the Nike Zegama 2, and with a slim build looks more similar to something like the Hoka Zinal 2.

Traction is obviously one of the key differences between a road shoe and one built for trails and the Wildfeel sports Multi-directional 4mm lugs that look a great deal more aggressive than either of its predecessors, and the brand says the rubber outsole is made to resist abrasion.

To improve fit, Lululemon says the design is "tuned to support the unique morphology" of male and female feet, and images show that the shoe is equipped with an extra lace hole to help you get a more secure lockdown.

The lugs look more aggressive than either predecessor (Image credit: Lululemon)

As for protection, Lululemon says the Wildfeel's knitted sock-like upper "flexes with your foot" which doesn't sound super promising if it's defense you're looking for, but it has added TPU overlays and a toe bumper, which, if effective will be a step up from the Blissfeel Trail. It also helps keep debris at bay, which does bode well for loose trails and gravel.

As we mentioned before, we thought the Blissfeel Trail was a little heavy, and thanks to those additional protective details, the Wildfeel looks to be even heavier at 11.6oz (328g) per shoe for a US Men's Size 9, making it heavier than almost every trail shoe we've tested except for the Saucony Xodus Ultra 2 and the Adidas Terrex Agravic Ultra. So it might not be your first pick for long runs. It's also reduced the drop down to a more neutral 7.5mm.

Till we get the Wildfeel out on the trail, we can't say if it's really got the chops, but if you can't wait, the Lululemon Wildfeel trail running shoe is available now in men's and women's sizing for $168 at Lululemon.