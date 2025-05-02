"Iconic throwback" – the Hoka Speedgoat 2 trail running shoe is back by popular demand

In less than 10 years, the name Hoka has become practically synonymous with trail running. The brand, which was founded in Annecy and is now headquartered in California, is the title sponsor of the UTMB, the world's biggest trail race. Its shoes are on the feet of some of today's best trail runners, Jim Walmsley and Vincent Bouillard included. And the brand credits its success with one shoe in particular – the Speedgoat 2. So this spring, Hoka has decided to bring it back.

It might seem hard to believe now, but when it was originally released in 2017, the Speedgoat 2 was the first trail running shoe from Hoka that a lot of trail runners actually liked running in. The first Speedgoat had received a resounding thumbs down from the critics, who loved the ride and grip, but couldn't believe how narrow the toe box was.

So Hoka called in the expertise of Utah ultra runner Karl Meltzer to take another stab at the design, and when they came up with the Speedgoat 2, it was a runaway success (for anyone who could get past the aesthetics of a Hoka shoe anyway).

Hoka is clearly so fond of the memory that it has now re-released the shoe, in its original form, calling it an "iconic throwback." It still boasts a rocker sole with 32mm of stack under the heel and a neutral 5mm drop. It still has no carbon plate, and plenty of cushion for long runs. Vibram Megagrip outsoles with 5mm lugs help you tackle slick terrain while protective overlays on the uppers protect your feet from rough trails. It's got the wider toe box that got runners to embrace it in the first place. The only difference is a new colorway, Wild flower / Electric tangerine, but you can still get it in the OG Citrus / Blue.

The re-release has garnered enough hype among Hoka fans that it's even generated its own Reddit thread after a sneak peek of the shoe was released several months ago. Some runners are excited, while others think that at $160 / £155, the model now seems pricey for "old tech."

Next to the Speedgoat 6, which was released last summer and retails for $155 / £140, the Speedgoat 2 lacks some technical details. Specifically, the internal support chassis in the midsole that improves stability and the gusseted tongue to help keep debris out. The Speedgoat 6 also sports what the brand calls "dynamic vamp" – a stretchy fabric in the toe box to improve toe splay – a revised lug orientation to increase traction and a lighter foam in the midsole.

There's also the question of durability – some users complained that their Speedgoat 2s didn't hold up to much wear, while I've put 300k in my Speedgoat 6s and they look almost new when I wash the mud off.

It does seem that you might be paying more for less in terms of tech with the Speedgoat 2, but then again, a look at the two models side by side suggests that the shoe might be getting narrower again. I personally got the wide version even though I don't have wide feet. So I can understand why some runners with wider feet might be relieved to go retro.

The bottom line is, if you loved the Speedgoat 2 when it originally came out, you'll love it again now. The Hoka Speedgoat 2 is available for $160 / £140 in all gender sizing from Hoka in three colorways.