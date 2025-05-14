Keep your legs fresh as you race through the countryside with up to $63 off these supportive Terrex trail running shoes

Trail running shoes are such a personal choice. Some runners like to bound through the wilderness in a lightweight barefoot pair, feeling all the quirks and imperfections of the trail beneath their feet as they run. Others prioritize comfort, choosing a cushioned, springy pair with plenty of support and a large heel to toe drop. If you fall into the latter camp, then these reduced trail shoes might be the ones for you.

The Terrex Agravic 3 trail running shoes boast plenty of supportive features, and are now available for for as low as $84.73 in men's and women's sizes at Backcountry.

They have an 8mm drop and Lightstrike midsole cushioning to absorb the impact of rough terrain on the trails. Beneath, the Continental rubber outsoles feature sizable 5mm lugs, built to help you stay upright whether you're sprinting up rocky mountains or across desert trails.

The synthetic uppers feature seamless overlays, designed to optimize airflow and keep your feet from overheating on sweaty runs in the spring and summer sunshine.

Terrex Agravic 3 men's trail running shoes: $129.95 $84.73 at Backcountry

Save up to $45 These Terrex trail running shoes are designed for breathable and comfy runs in warm weather. Their sizable 5mm lugs dig into muddy and rocky trails to maximise traction and keep you on your feet.

Terrex Agravic 3 women's trail running shoes: $179.95 $116.79 at Backcountry

Save up to $63 These sleek trail running shoes feature breathable synthetic uppers with seamless overlays. Inside the shoes, the Lightstrike midsole cushioning keeps your feet comfortable while an 8mm drop protects your calves.

Not in the US? Don't panic, you can look below for today's best Terrex Agravic trail running shoes deals below: