Marmot hitch-hiker rumbled after great escape from Yosemite national park

A marmot who hitched a ride out of Yosemite National Park in the engine of a car, has been rumbled and returned to his natural habitat with the help of local firefighters.

Usually found at altitudes of more than 6,500ft, this yellow-bellied marmot was discovered in Pollock Pines, California - hiding some 135 miles from Yosemite.

Stunned by the discovery, the car’s owner, who had recently returned from a trip to the historic park, enlisted the help of firefighters from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District. After an injury-free removal, the marmot got another free ride, back to Yosemite this time with the help of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Firefighters had to remove parts of the car to safely rescue the marmot (Image credit: El Dorado County Fire Protection District)

Native to Yosemite, yellow-bellied marmots live at high altitudes, roaming the cliffs and mountain tops in colonies of 10 to 20 animals. Fully grown marmots weigh between 5 and 11lb (2.25 to 5kg) and can live up to 15 years, surviving off a diet of grass, flowers, fruit, grasshoppers and bird eggs.

If you encounter a marmot in the wild, remain still for a chance to see the rest of it's colony. Marmots can also be hostile if they feel their territory is threatened, so don't attempt to pet or touch them.