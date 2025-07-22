Mountain lion bites child in rare attack during family hike on popular Olympic National Park trail

The child was flown to a Level 1 Trauma Center following the rare attack

A four-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion in Olympic National Park during a family hike in a popular area.

Park rangers issued a news bulletin appealing for witnesses after the rare incident took place on Sunday, July 20. The family was hiking near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge at around 3pm when a collared mountain lion bit the child.

Though the extent of the child's injuries hasn't been revealed, the victim was airlifted by a LifeFlight helicopter to a Level 1 Trauma Center and is said to be undergoing treatment for their injuries in a Seattle hospital.

Rangers began the search for the mountain lion immediately, and with the help of a canine team, they located it at around 5pm. The animal was euthanized the following morning. Rangers say there are no current threats to the public but are asking witnesses to contact them at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

Hurricane Ridge can be accessed by car or bus, making it one of the busier mountain areas in the park with multiple short, family-friendly trails.

Mountain lion safety

Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, but they do happen. In March 2024, two brothers were hunting in a remote area of California when a mountain lion pounced, killing one.

It's important to remain vigilant any time you are hiking or recreating in mountain lion country, even in busy National Parks.

In the unlikely event that you do encounter one, back up slowly and make yourself appear big. You can make noise and wave your trekking poles, throw stones, or do whatever it takes to get the animal to retreat. Learn more in our article on what to do if you meet a mountain lion on the trail.