Asics launches two new Metaspeed shoes for specific running styles

Asics has launched two new road running shoes designed to suit different types of runners. There are two ways to accelerate when you run: increase your cadence (the number of steps you take over time) and increase your stride length (the distance you cover with each step). People tend to do both, but often lean more towards one than the other, which is where the Asics Metaspeed Edge Paris and Metaspeed Sky Paris come in, with each being specifically adapted to a particular speed style.

This isn't the first time Asics has developed shoes with cadence and stride length in mind. In 2021, the company released the original Metaspeed Edge and Metaspeed Sky, with full-length carbon plates and engineered uppers, but different geometry to suit each type of runner.

Now, with feedback from over 100 elite athletes, the company has reworked both designs, making them lighter, softer and bouncier with FF Blast Turbo Plus midsole foam, and a reconfigured carbon plate. The new plate is intended to help you maintain good posture and correct foot strike position as you become fatigued during a long race, when your form tends to falter.

The plate of the Metaspeed Sky Paris is now in the forefoot area, positioned to improve the energy transmission from the foam during toe-off. Meanwhile the Metaspeed Edge Paris (for cadence runners) now has a more minimal, lightweight design, with a forefoot made using a new last for better support and a more stable platform.

The new shoes will be available in men's and women's sizes from March 3, priced at £220 (about $280).