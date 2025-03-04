Open water swimmers in Oregon can soon take a dip in serene Lake Oswego after a ban on swimming there was lifted

Open water swimmers in Oregon will soon be able to take a dip in picturesque Lake Oswego, after a long-awaited ruling allowing access to the water

The 395-acre lake is surrounded by private properties in Clackamas County and various trespassing and private signs are dotted around it to ward off wild swimmers and other members of the public.

In 2012, local swimmer and kayaker Todd Prager began a long, drawn-out legal battle to win public access to the water.

Last year, advisory rulings from a two-part jury trial finally determined that the City of Lake Oswego had no good reason to stop the public from swimming, kayaking, or accessing the lake for outdoor recreation.

And on Monday, March 3, Judge Kathie Steele ordered the city to remove 'no trespassing' signs and barriers, and to take the necessary steps to provide safe public access.

Prager was delighted with the ruling. He told OregonLive / the Oregonian: "I’m thrilled that the public has finally regained access to this unique and important public resource.

“I hope the public responsibly enjoys their immediate right to access the lake.”

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The City of Lake Oswego now has 30 days to remove multiple 'private lake' plaques and a further 120 days to remove a semi-circle of boulders and spiky metallic 'reeds' at a key access point that helped prevent public access to the lake.

The order doesn't apply to all access points but crucially allows wild swimmers and other members of the public to use the lake without trespassing.

Lake Oswego is surrounded by private properties (Image credit: Getty Images)

The ruling comes at a perfect time for Oregon's open water swimming community, who'll be eying up the scenic water with summer just around the corner.

Swimming in the US has risen in popularity over the past few years. In 2023, a record 31.5 million Americans swam at least once.

If you're eying up wild water this spring, make sure to take the proper precautions.

Pollution and unforeseen hazards can often make open water swimming a dangerous pastime. Take a look at our beginner's guide to open water swimming to ensure you're swimming safely.